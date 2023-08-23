JACK OSBOURNE'S NIGHT OF TERROR Returns To Travel Channel With Sharon Osbourne Kicking Off the New Season

This October, Jack Osbourne continues his journey into the paranormal and embarks on some of the most spine-tingling investigations of his career with a new season of JACK OSBOURNE’S NIGHT OF TERROR.

Joining Osbourne this season is his famous family and some of his closest celebrity friends, who all have a desire to get a deeper understanding of what paranormal entities are lurking in the shadows of some of America’s most historic and haunted locations.

The season kicks off with an unexpected twist as Sharon Osbourne’s paranormal crash course turns into a medical emergency when JACK OSBOURNE'S NIGHT OF TERROR premieres Sunday, October 1 at 10/9c on Travel Channel.

In the season premiere, Glen Tavern Inn airing Sunday, October 1 at 10/9c on Travel Channel, Jack is accompanied by his mother Sharon Osbourne to the Glen Tavern Inn, a century-old hotel in Santa Paula, California that has a colorful but tragic past.

While Sharon enters the investigation unsure about whether or not she believes in ghosts, the more time she and Jack spend at the Inn, the more she is convinced something dark is lurking in the hotel’s historic suites.

As the investigation's energy grows things take a dramatic turn. Sharon lands in the crosshairs of one of the Inn’s most volatile entities, an angry and oppressive male spirit known for overtaking female guests - ending in a still unexplained medical mystery.

Over the course of the season Jack is joined by The Prince of Darkness himself, Ozzy Osbourne and sister Kelly as well as friends Jenny McCarthy, Jason Mewes, and Jamie Kennedy for a series of all-night investigations that elicit terrifying, yet eye-opening paranormal findings.

Ozzy appears in the season finale, alongside Sharon, to kick-off a 2-hour episode which will see Kelly and Jack visiting various haunted locales in an old town in Nevada. From a seemingly friendly, yet very active haunting of an old museum in Illinois to an eerie medium session at a dilapidated estate that has an evil entity lurking in its basement, among other terrifying explorations, the new season of JACK OSBOURNE’S NIGHT OF TERROR features incredibly compelling new evidence of the paranormal.