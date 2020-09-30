It's A Wrap For The 2020 French Riviera Film Festival

Submissions Now Open For 2021 Fest On Film Freeway

The second annual French Riviera Film Festival culminated with a star-studded, COVID-conscious, virtual awards ceremony, held live from The Beverly Hills Hotel on September 19.

Each year, FRFF celebrates short film and short-form content from around the globe, featuring the works of filmmakers from more than 20 countries.This year, FRFF and PlayPlay.tv, a premier digital video streaming service for the performing arts, partnered to present the second annual installment of the festival. Due to the global health crisis, FRFF, which usually is held in Cannes during the time period of the famous film festival, was held online on September 18 and 19.

The festival will follow the Festival de Cannes' lead and hold the event once again, in person, in May 2021 in the South of France. 2021 Submissions are now open on Film Freeway: https://filmfreeway.com/FrenchRivieraFilmFestival

"We look forward to returning to the Riviera next year to present our third annual festival," comments festival co-founder Nicole Muj. "Our collaboration with The Beverly Hills Hotel was a huge success and we hope to continue this partnership, working together to promote the festival in both sister cities, Beverly Hills and Cannes."

"We also plan to continue our partnership with PlayPlay.tv to hold our festival online simultaneously with our live event," adds FRFF co-founder Gotham Chandna. "Film lovers who can't be with us in Cannes, will be able to enjoy our 2021 finalist films from anywhere around the globe."

The previously announced 2020 award recipients are: https://frenchrivierafilmfestival.com/winners-2020/

FRFF also held a virtual Women Filmmakers Showcase to start off the festival on September 18. The panel was moderated by Women Documentary Filmmakers founder Sue Vicory, and featured panelists filmmaker/photographer/author Francesca Andre, filmmaker Eeva Mägi and writer/entrepreneur/filmmaker Tracy Vicory-Rosenquest.

To watch the panel, please visit: https://frenchrivierafilmfestival.com/wfs2020/

The festival culminated with a special, virtual gala awards ceremony, on September 19, streamed live from the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel. EverTalk TV's Jezlan Moyet hosted the event, along with presenters Tony Potts and Shalini Vadhera Potts and Emmy-winning actor Vincent DePaul, with special musical performances by DJ Gotta, Marina V. and Grammy winner Paulina Aguirre. Best Actress winner Yasmine Al Massri, Best Director winner Brandt Andersen and Lifetime Achievement recipient E! founder Larry Namer were also in attendance.

To watch the awards ceremony, please visit: https://frenchrivierafilmfestival.com/awards2020

