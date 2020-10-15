It Gets Better Project Debuts OUT IN FRONT Docu-Series

The five episode docu-series will offer a glimpse into the lives of young LGBTQ+ activists.

The It Gets Better Project, a leading LGBTQ+ nonprofit organization serving LGBTQ+ youth, announced today "Out In Front: Queer Youth Changing The World." The five episode docu-series will offer a glimpse into the lives of young LGBTQ+ activists doing their part to change their world for the better. The digital series will stream on the organization's YouTube Channel, episode one is currently available and new episodes will release on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:00 AM PT until October 29th, 2020. The series will provide the global audience of the It Gets Better Project an opportunity to hear stories from members of the LGBTQ+ community about the wide-ranging causes they are championing.

For the last decade, the It Gets Better Project has upheld a mission to uplift, empower, and connect LGBTQ+ youth around the globe through storytelling and community building. With "Out In Front: Queer Youth Changing The World," the organization will amplify the stories of five diverse young LGBTQ+ activists from around the world, including:

Andrea Gonzales: Youth Over Guns

In the wake of the Parkland shooting, Andrea became aware of the "white-washing" of the gun violence epidemic. Following a scare at her own high school, she became involved with Youth Over Guns, a New York-based organization dedicated to giving Black and Brown young people a voice.

Jude: Activist Behind Jude's Law

Jude knew her identity from a very early age. At just 9 years old, she made her first appearance at the Colorado state capitol, testifying in support of House Bill 19-1039, which would make it easier for trans people to change the name and gender designation on their birth certificate. Today, that very law has passed, now with a new name - Jude's Law.

Stephon Bradberry: We, Too, Are America

Former Congressional Staffer and Nonbinary anti-racism activist Stephon Bradberry left their job on the hill disappointed that their white counterparts weren't doing enough to stop attacks on Black and Brown bodies. Now, Bradberry serves as the Founder and CEO of We, Too, Are America, a non-profit organization dedicated to uplifting Black voices and propelling Black liberation.

Victor Romero: United We Dream

Growing up, Victor felt as though he could come out to some people as undocumented and others as queer, but rarely both. Now, Romero is using his platform at United We Dream to help other queer, undocumented folks receive adequate medical care. Recently, he started a program in New Mexico that provides HIV testing and resources to people in need.

Cynthia Garcia: United We Dream

Cynthia Garcia migrated to Oklahoma at 15, living in fear her family could be deported. Coming out to her mother "was like a telenovela" and she found a great deal of homophobia in the Latinx immigrant community and anti-immigrant sentiment in her local queer community. Now, Garcia works in deportation defense, helping other "undocuqueer" people in crisis avoid deportation.

"Out In Front: Queer Youth Changing the World" was made possible through a generous grant from Converse. The beloved footwear and apparel brand has been an avid supporter of the It Gets Better Project since 2017 having invested more than $370,000 in the organization's work, a transformative partnership that has empowered LGBTQ+ young people as they drive the change they want to see in the world. This year's support marks a new chapter in how the organizations are combining their strengths to reach even more LGBTQ+ young people where they live, learn, and socialize.

For more information, visit www.itgetsbetter.org. Join the conversation on social media and follow the It Gets Better Project on YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

