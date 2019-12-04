Issa Rae Will Write, Produce, and Star In PERFECT STRANGERS

Deadline reports that Issa Rae will write, produce, and star in upcoming comedy film "Perfect Strangers." The film also hails from Spyglass Entertainment.

The film is an English-language adaptation Paolo Genovese's Italian-language "Perfetti Sconosciuti."

The film surrounds dinner party where a group of friends decide to play a risky game where they place their phones face-up on the table and agree to make all texts and phone calls public in an attempt to prove they have nothing to hide. The comedy about friendship, love and betrayal forces the friends to confront and discover they may actually be "perfect strangers."

Issa Rae is best known for "Insecure." Her upcoming projects include "The Photograph" and "Lovebirds."

Read the original story on Deadline.





