Irina Maleeva to Recur on Peacock's PAUL T GOLDMAN

Peacock's new series, Paul T Goldman, will launch on January 1st, from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm director Jason Woliner's and The Disaster Artist's producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and Caviar.

Irina Maleeva (The Merchant of Venice) is set to recur on the show, along with Christopher Stanley (Mad Men), W Earl Brown (The Book of Boba Fett), and Josh Pais (The Dropout), while James Remar (Yellowstone), Paul Ben-Victor (Pam & Tommy) and Hilda Boulware (Modern Family) are set for guest-starring roles.

There are few details about the series, which Peacock describes as a "mind-bending project" in the style of Woliner's work on Borat Subsequent Moviefilm that "mixes fact and fiction to tell a bizarre and incredible tale." Woliner, who has directed episodes of THE LAST MAN ON EARTH and Nathan for You, has been shooting for more than a decade.

Star of stage, screen, television, cabaret and the world of music, Maleeva is a true multifaceted international sensation. The daughter of a famed Bulgarian stage actress and an aristocratic Italian statesman, Maleeva first established herself as a child performer in her native Bulgaria -- and from there her career and talents would bring her to the glittering global stage.

The world of Irina Maleeva jettisoned into the cinematic spotlight when she was discovered by the legendary Federico Fellini at age 15 and would go on to perform in three of his highly acclaimed movies: Satyricon; Spirits of the Dead; and Roma. Later Maleeva was chosen for the lead part of Jessica in the film, The Merchant of Venice playing opposite Orson Welles's Schylock.

The film was also directed by Orson Welles "This was the best time of my life", remembers Irina. For many years part of the film was lost. When finally recovered, it premiered in Los Angeles at the Egyptian Theater in 2017.

Adept in seven languages and with degrees in painting and set design from the historic Accademia di Belle Arti in Rome, plus studies at Cinecitta Drama Film School and the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, one could say that Maleeva is truly a Renaissance artist in her own time.

Says Maleeva, "It was inevitable that I was born to be an actress. There was nothing else for me but the theater and the movies. Painting and playing the piano wasn't enough for me. I needed to express myself with my voice and my body. What motivates me is the need to act."

Included in her motion picture accomplishments: studying and working with iconic Italian directors Luchino Visconti and Roberto Rossellini and starring in more than 30 leading roles in European and American films opposite such luminaries as James Mason, Valentina Cortese and Terence Stamp, plus notable actors Susan Sarandon, Charles Grodin, David Duchovny, Anthony Franciosa and Klaus Kinski, to name a few.

For her portrayal as a demented countess in the cult crime mystery film Union City, Maleeva appeared opposite rockers Debbie Harry and Pat Benatar and for her memorable role in this film she was awarded at the Toronto Film Festival. Later she would play the part of Mrs. Hasadan in the screwball comedy of errors Wasabi Tuna.

American television roles include appearing as a guest star on Days of our Lives, The Gilmore Girls, Pensacola, Just Shoot Me, Six Feet Under, Angel and Threshold. Maleeva was a principal recurring actress on the television series Cracking Up and the award-winning soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful.

Over the years Maleeva has brought her unique singing voice to the stage and to recordings as well, which has enabled her to travel the world with her one woman musical comedy shows from New York to Rio de Janeiro to Tokyo. The shows Passion, Pain and Occasional Vodka Tonic and Irina Abroad were presented at the Matrix Theater in Los Angeles and the famed Cinegrill at Hollywood's Roosevelt Hotel.

"The best part about acting," notes Maleeva, "is that I live many more lives through the parts I play. And my life becomes richer with more knowledge and experience. I also love to make people happy through my musical comedies."

Of note is the release of her CD Illusions produced by music industry greats Michele Brourman and Stephan Oberhoff as well as creating and co-writing the stage show Illusions with renowned Broadway director and writer Randy Johnson which ran at the Hudson Theater in Los Angeles for two consecutive years.

In 2017, Maleeva was bestowed the South East European Film Festival's SEEfest Life Achievement Award -- an honor that was presented to her by THE MAYOR of Beverly Hills -- in addition to kicking off the SEEfest festival in 2018 with a live performance of her musical Gypsy in My Soul directed by Carlyle KING at the WACO Theater Center in the colorful North Hollywood arts district.

Balancing her acting assignments and her singing engagements with her personal life is imperative for Maleeva, but more importantly, her life's long dedication is as an avid activist in the fight for saving the elephants and rhinoceros through The Wildlife Trusts in Africa. Her life priority is being a strong advocate for saving lives of innocent animals through her charitable Irina.inc organization.

She loves to fly, cruising around the world, playing with her beloved dogs Romeo and Juliet and sharing quiet times at her Beverly Hills home with longtime husband Nathan Goller.

