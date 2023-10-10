Irina Maleeva To Return To TV Screens In Original Dramedy SUNNY'S CLOSET

Pilot to Premiere at LA Femme International Film Festival, October 19-22, 2023

By: Oct. 10, 2023

Irina Maleeva, famed international performer who has starred in movies, television, recordings, and on stage in both theater and cabaret performances, is turning her considerable talents toward developing her own TV series "Sunny's Closet" written and directed by Carlyle KING (Amazon's "Smothered 2," and "Mutant Olive 2.0").

The world premiere of the pilot will be featured at this year's LaFemme International Film Festival on Thursday, 10am, at the Regal Theater at LA Live.

In the series, reclusive Hollywood celebrity Solange "Sunny" Green (Maleeva) unexpectedly meets and rescues non-binary Lio (Jesse Leigh), and together the two navigate an unexpected friendship. Through Lio, Sunny rediscovers her joy of living as the two reach out to help underprivileged youths in the gritty streets of Los Angeles.

In addition, Louie Ski Carr and Mitch Hara co-star in the funny and touching dramedy. There is also an original song written for the film by Michele Brourman and Amanda McBroom.

About Irina Maleeva:

International sensation Maleeva was the daughter of a famed Bulgarian stage actress and an aristocratic Italian statesman. Maleeva first established herself as a child performer in her native Bulgaria -- and from there her career and talents would bring her to the global stage. After being discovered at age 15 by legendary director Federico Fellini, Maleeva was jettisoned into the cinematic spotlight and performed in three of his highly acclaimed movies: Satyricon, Spirits of the Dead, and Roma. She went on to be cast by Orson Welles to play opposite him as Shylock's daughter Jessica in "The Merchant of Venice" which he also directed. The film was also directed by Welles which Maleeva remembers being one of the best experiences of her life.

She went on to work with iconic Italian directors Luchino Visconti and Roberto Rossellini and played more than 30 leading roles in European and American films.

For her portrayal as a demented countess in the cult crime mystery film "Union City", Maleeva appeared opposite rockers Debbie Harry and Pat Benatar and won an award at the Toronto Film Festival. American television roles include appearing as a guest star on Days of our Lives, Gilmore Girls, Pensacola, Just Shoot Me, Six Feet Under, Angel and Threshold.

About Carlyle King

King is an award-winning actress, writer, director, and producer in the theatre for more than 40 years. She holds an MFA from USC, and studied with acclaimed drama teachers Uta Hagen, Kim Stanley, and Milton Katselas. She was co-artistic director at Theatre 40 in Beverly Hills and co-created their successful One Act Festival that led to NY productions, an HBO show and publications.

In 2018, she directed Maleeva in the musical "Gypsy in My Soul" at the WACO Theater Center in the colorful North Hollywood Arts District.

"Sunny's Closet" will screen on October 19th at 10AM, Regal Theater 13 at LA Live, 1000 West Olympic in Los Angeles. Tickets can be purchased through the LAIFF website.



