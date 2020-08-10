Investigation Discovery Presents SERIAL KILLER WEEK

The week will feature nightly premieres starting August 30th at 9/8ct.

Escape the sweltering summer heat with five chilling days of specials profiling America's most prolific, elusive and haunting serial killers. Starting August 30th, ID invites viewers to tune in each night at 9/8ct for all-new specials in SERIAL KILLER WEEK. Each night promises two or more hours of original programming, exposing some infamous, and some unknown, killers that lurked behind carefully cultivated exteriors. From the shocking video confessions of Samuel Little - rumored to have killed 93 women - to the infamous "Butcher Baker" and the notorious "BTK" - ID presents more than 12 hours of premieres across this special week of programming. These specials and more will premiere nightly at 9/8ct, starting August 30th in ID's SERIAL KILLER WEEK.

"The fascination behind serial killers continues to be unmatched, with our viewers consistently asking for more," says Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, AMERICAN HEROES CHANNEL and Destination America. "We chose these cases not just because of these macabre monsters, or that each investigation is a self-contained mystery, but because each story will leave our viewers gripped to the screen until the final scene, when justice is ultimately served."

The full programming lineup for SERIAL KILLER WEEK includes:

EVIL LIVES HERE - "I DIDN'T KNOW IT WAS BLOOD"

A special extended 90-minute episode of the hit series premieres Sunday, August 30th at 9/8ct

When 911 received a call from a young woman claiming she had been abducted, no one knew what a terrifying story would unfold. From the outside, Shawn Grate appeared to be a normal man, but it would soon be revealed that he was covering up a treacherous secret. With exclusive access to Christina Hildreth, Shawn's girlfriend of six years, this special extended episode delves into how Grate hid his haunting actions, and what caused a seemingly normal man to turn manic.

THE 93 VICTIMS OF SAMUEL LITTLE

A four-hour world premiere special with Part I debuting Monday, August 31st at 9/8ct, and Part II on Tuesday, September 1st at 9/8ct

Samuel Little may not be the first name that comes to mind when thinking of serial killers, but he is one of the most prolific and elusive of all time. He was convicted of murdering four women but is thought to have killed as many as 93 women over four decades. For the first time ever, viewers will have exclusive access to investigators, stories from families and chillingly detailed descriptions from Samuel Little himself.

THE BUTCHER BAKER: MIND OF A MONSTER

Two-hour world premiere special begins Wednesday, September 2nd at 9/8ct

On first appearances, Robert Hansen seemed to have it all. As a mild-mannered family man, he ran a successful bakery and held world-record hunting trophies that brought him respect among his peers. But behind this carefully cultivated exterior lurked a cold-blooded serial killer. Big game animals no longer satisfied his urge to kill; he needed a different sort of prey. Hansen sought out women in Anchorage's red-light district and flew them out to the Alaska wilderness where he hunted them down for sport. Many women who had encountered Hansen warned authorities of his dark side, but their pleas for action were ignored. Hansen was eventually arrested and confessed to the murders of 17 women. Tapes of this confession have been lost for 35 years, but now, together with the testimony of his friends, victims, and the officers involved, THE BUTCHER BAKER: MIND OF A MONSTER finally pieces together the truth about Robert Hansen.

THE SERIAL KILLER AMONG US: PHILLIP JABLONSKI

Two-hour world premiere special airs Thursday, September 3rd at 9/8ct

When Fathyma Vann, Carol Spadoni and Eva Peterson are found murdered within days of each other across California in the spring of 1991, investigators realize they're dealing with a depraved serial killer. After a recently released convicted killer, Phillip Jablonski, is linked to all three women, police have their prime suspect. Digging into Jablonski's background, they learn the horrifying truth about his bloodlust and fear he's about to strike again. With no way of locating him, they embark on a nationwide search hoping to bring him in before he claims another victim. When Jablonski is finally apprehended, investigators discover something far more disturbing than anything they've ever encountered before: a hunter with a kill list in hand, and a macabre audio diary as he claims his victims.

BTK: CHASING A SERIAL KILLER

Three-hour world premiere special debuts Friday, September 4th at 9/8ct

In a three-hour special, ID delves into the psyche of the infamous "BTK" killer, Dennis Rader, sharing intimate details behind his seemingly normal life. The documentary revolves around Kerri Rawson, Rader's daughter, who had no idea that the man who raised her was a monster in disguise. Through additional interviews with those closest to the case, detailed accounts of the investigation and further explanation of Radar's brutal and mocking tactics, this documentary reveals what Dennis Rader worked so hard to conceal, following the twisted path that eventually led to his conviction.

