Interview: Meet Rising Star Robert Feldmaier

There is an exciting, new actor on the scene and the rising star is ready to take the film world by storm. BroadwayWorld just chatted with Robert Feldmaier about what's coming up next and you can check out the full interview below!

Congrats on all of your latest projects! Can you tell us a bit about what's coming up next?

I have a couple of things lined up. The most recent project, "American Fraud," which is in pre-production, is a faith-inspired Western about an outlaw gang that splits apart due to greed, selfishness, manipulation and hate. Through the movie, the protagonist is facing different situations where he has to make a choice between what is morally right and the only family he has, which is the gang. It is a kind of powerful message of redemption and personal growth.

I understand that your faith is a big part of your artistic expression. Can you speak to that a bit?

I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. That is something that I am reminding myself every time. I would not be able to do what I am granted to do without God, and I would not be where I am without God. I try to give him every credit, because he gave everything for me in Christ.

So I try to give back out of gratitude and include the key messages and topics into my projects.

In what way do you think that your faith translates in your work?

I think in many ways. It varies on the project one does. If I am the writer or director, then I am able to bring a Christian message into the script or if I am the actor "only" then I can show my light on set and share my faith. There is various paths, but most importantly is it to trust God and believe his word and assurance that he will provide for us what we need and never leave us nor forsake us.

How does gratitude and humility come to play in your career and work- what part does it play?

It does play a big part in every situation or aspect of life. We should always be thankful for what we have. It is very important not to forget that health, family, freedom, shelter, etc. are not taken for granted. These are things that we often see as normal or nothing special. It is the same in film and acting. I am very thankful for the opportunities that I have. It is all a blessing and I try to treat it as such.

What inspires you as an actor and artist?

I am always getting big inspiration from action movies and thrillers. I love the "Taken" movies, the "John Wick" franchise and "Mission Impossible". Those films give me many ideas and also motivation in terms of Stunt Work.

Sylvester Stallone and Mel Gibson are probably for me the greatest role models. It is just so remarkable what these two have accomplished writing their own films and then starr in them. Of course, from a faith aspect, I would love to reach one day the level of Mel Gibson. "Passion of the Christ" was a great faith based movie that also did very well in theatres.

Where do you see your career going next? Do you see yourself gravitating towards acting/writing/both?

I definitely like both. It makes me happy to write a script and then turn it into an actual movie. But I also have other projects coming up that are very exciting with bigger productions and all of that stuff. I am very much looking forward to these and just giving all glory to God. He allowed me to do all of this.

You can follow Robert at @official.sir_robert