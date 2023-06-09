Interview: Meet Rising Star Robert Feldmaier

Robert's most newest project is "American Fraud".

By: Jun. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Go Inside Taylor Mac's 24 Hour Musical Performance in Trailer For New HBO Docum Photo 1 Exclusive: Watch the Trailer For Taylor Mac's HBO Concert Documentary Film
Video: Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Plays Carol Burnett in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Finale; Watch Photo 2 Video: Leslie Kritzer Plays Carol Burnett in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
WAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times Square Photo 3 WAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times Square
Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' By Daveed Diggs & Awkwafina in THE LITTLE MERMAID Photo 4 Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID

Interview: Meet Rising Star Robert Feldmaier

There is an exciting, new actor on the scene and the rising star is ready to take the film world by storm. BroadwayWorld just chatted with Robert Feldmaier about what's coming up next and you can check out the full interview below!

Congrats on all of your latest projects! Can you tell us a bit about what's coming up next? 

I have a couple of things lined up. The most recent project, "American Fraud," which is in pre-production, is a faith-inspired Western about an outlaw gang that splits apart due to greed, selfishness, manipulation and hate. Through the movie, the protagonist is facing different situations where he has to make a choice between what is morally right and the only family he has, which is the gang. It is a kind of powerful message of redemption and personal growth.

I understand that your faith is a big part of your artistic expression. Can you speak to that a bit?

I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. That is something that I am reminding myself every time. I would not be able to do what I am granted to do without God, and I would not be where I am without God. I try to give him every credit, because he gave everything for me in Christ.

So I try to give back out of gratitude and include the key messages and topics into my projects.

Interview: Meet Rising Star Robert Feldmaier In what way do you think that your faith translates in your work?

I think in many ways. It varies on the project one does. If I am the writer or director, then I am able to bring a Christian message into the script or if I am the actor "only" then I can show my light on set and share my faith. There is various paths, but most importantly is it to trust God and believe his word and assurance that he will provide for us what we need and never leave us nor forsake us. 

How does gratitude and humility come to play in your career and work- what part does it play?

It does play a big part in every situation or aspect of life. We should always be thankful for what we have. It is very important not to forget that health, family, freedom, shelter, etc. are not taken for granted. These are things that we often see as normal or nothing special. It is the same in film and acting. I am very thankful for the opportunities that I have. It is all a blessing and I try to treat it as such.

What inspires you as an actor and artist?

I am always getting big inspiration from action movies and thrillers. I love the "Taken" movies, the "John Wick" franchise and "Mission Impossible". Those films give me many ideas and also motivation in terms of Stunt Work. 

Sylvester Stallone and Mel Gibson are probably for me the greatest role models. It is just so remarkable what these two have accomplished writing their own films and then starr in them. Of course, from a faith aspect, I would love to reach one day the level of Mel Gibson. "Passion of the Christ" was a great faith based movie that also did very well in theatres. 

Where do you see your career going next? Do you see yourself gravitating towards acting/writing/both?

I definitely like both. It makes me happy to write a script and then turn it into an actual movie. But I also have other projects coming up that are very exciting with bigger productions and all of that stuff. I am very much looking forward to these and just giving all glory to God. He allowed me to do all of this.

You can follow Robert at @official.sir_robert



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie

It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.

2
Video: WE tv Drops BREAKING THE ICE Docu-Series Trailer Photo
Video: WE tv Drops BREAKING THE ICE Docu-Series Trailer

Produced by Sirens Media, the eight hour-long episodes follow Washington DC area-based ice skating champion, Rory Flack, and her groundbreaking journey to lead the first all diverse, competitive synchronized ice skating team. Watch the video of the new trailer now!

3
Mark Ruffalo to Lead HBOs Upcoming Brad Ingelsby Task Force Project Series Photo
Mark Ruffalo to Lead HBO's Upcoming Brad Ingelsby Task Force Project Series

This is the first reteaming of Ingelsby and wiip and HBO since “Mare of Easttown,” the Emmy®-winning HBO limited series which garnered critical acclaim and won accolades from AFI, PGA and the Critics’ Choice Awards. Mark Ruffalo (HBO’s “I Know This Much Is True,” “Spotlight,” “Poor Things”) will play Tom.

4
Scoop: BEAT SHAZAM on FOX - Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Photo
Scoop: BEAT SHAZAM on FOX - Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Get all the scoop on BEAT SHAZAM, airing on FOX on Tuesday, June 13, 2023! Guest-hosted by Nick Cannon, BEAT SHAZAM is the unique and interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other as they try to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. Watch a video from the series now!

From This Author - Team BWW

Video: Marc Shaiman Rewrites 'Blame Canada' From SOUTH PARK Amid Canadian WildfiresVideo: Marc Shaiman Rewrites 'Blame Canada' From SOUTH PARK Amid Canadian Wildfires
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 6/8/2023Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 6/8/2023
Oskar Eustis on Under the Radar Pause- 'I Understand and Share the Hurt'Oskar Eustis on Under the Radar Pause- 'I Understand and Share the Hurt'
How/When/Where to Watch the 2023 Tony Awards and Other Questions Answered!How/When/Where to Watch the 2023 Tony Awards and Other Questions Answered!

Videos

Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer Video Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song Video
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHUCKED
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE