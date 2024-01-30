Interview: Keith David and Blake Roman on Going From Stage to the HAZBIN HOTEL

The final two episodes of season one of Hazbin Hotel drop Friday, February 2.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

POPULAR

Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers Photo 1 Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers
Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films Photo 2 Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR: 'Every Performance Is an Opportuni Photo 3 Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR
SCHMIGADOON! Canceled at Apple TV+ After Season Three Was Written Photo 4 SCHMIGADOON! Canceled at Apple TV+ After Season Three Was Written

Keith David and Blake Roman went from the Broadway stage to the recording booth for season one of Hazbin Hotel

The final two episodes of season one of Hazbin Hotel drop Friday, February 2.

Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven.

While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality.

Hazbin Hotel features a star-studded lineup of Broadway voice actors, also including Erika HenningsenStephanie BeatrizJessica VoskDaphne Rubin-VegaChristian BorlePatina MillerJoel PerezDon Darryl Rivera, Brandon Rogers, Krystina AlabadoJames Monroe IglehartLilli CooperSarah StilesLeslie Rodriguez KritzerDarren CrissAlex Brightman, and more.

Created by Vivienne Medrano, Hazbin Hotel is based on her popular animated pilot released on YouTube in 2019 and quickly gained over 92 million views and a rabid worldwide fan base. The series blends adult humor, unforgettable characters, and catchy musical numbers creating a wholly original and unique world.

BroadwayWorld sat down with David and Roman to discuss what to expect from the series, the potential differences between performing on Broadway and in the recording booth for the animated series, and more. 

Watch the interview here:





RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Johnathon Schaech Tapped As Lead In First Lead Role In Series Photo
Johnathon Schaech Tapped As Lead In First Lead Role In Series

This marks the first time Hollywood movie star Johnathon Schaech (That Thing You Do! Texas Rising, DC's Legends of Tomorrow) takes a leading role in an episodic series, as he reprises his character from the original film, BLUE RIDGE. The announcement comes from series showrunner Gary Wheeler.

2
Michael Showalters THE IDEA OF YOU Starring Anne Hathaway And Nicholas Galitzine Selected Photo
Michael Showalter's THE IDEA OF YOU Starring Anne Hathaway And Nicholas Galitzine Selected For SXSW Closing Night World Premiere

Michael Showalter’s THE IDEA OF YOU is set to premiere as the closing night film at SXSW. The film stars Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine. The film stars Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine, Ella Rubin, Reid Scott, Annie Mumolo, Raymond Cham Jr., Viktor White, Jaiden Anthony, Dakota Adan, Perry Mattfeld, Mathilda Gianopoulos, Jordan Aaron Hall.

3
ABC Owned Television Stations Present OUR AMERICA: IN THE BLACK Photo
ABC Owned Television Stations Present OUR AMERICA: IN THE BLACK

ABC Owned Television Stations presents 'Our America: In the Black', a new documentary that explores the experiences and perspectives of Black Americans in various aspects of life. Join us as we delve into the challenges, triumphs, and contributions of the Black community. Watch a video trailer now!

4
Lauren Graham Joins THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER Film Adaptation Photo
Lauren Graham Joins THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER Film Adaptation

Lauren Graham has joined the cast of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. Judy Greer leads the film as the director of the pageant, Grace. The cast also includes Pete Holmes, Kirk B.R. Woller, Vanessa Benavente, and Elizabeth Tabish.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Adele Teases Announcement For Tomorrow; Is a Tour in the Works?Adele Teases Announcement For Tomorrow; Is a Tour in the Works?
Interview: Keith David and Blake Roman on Going From Stage to the HAZBIN HOTELInterview: Keith David and Blake Roman on Going From Stage to the HAZBIN HOTEL
Lauren Graham Joins THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER Film AdaptationLauren Graham Joins THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER Film Adaptation
Interview: Jonathan Bennett on His SPAMALOT Broadway Debut: 'I've Dreamt About This Moment'Interview: Jonathan Bennett on His SPAMALOT Broadway Debut: 'I've Dreamt About This Moment'
Keith David and Blake Roman on Going From Stage to HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Keith David and Blake Roman on Going From Stage to HAZBIN HOTEL
Interview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway Cast Video
Interview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway Cast
Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons Video
Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG