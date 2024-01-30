Interview: Keith David and Blake Roman on Going From Stage to the HAZBIN HOTEL

Keith David and Blake Roman went from the Broadway stage to the recording booth for season one of Hazbin Hotel

The final two episodes of season one of Hazbin Hotel drop Friday, February 2.

Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven.

While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality.

Hazbin Hotel features a star-studded lineup of Broadway voice actors, also including Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Jessica Vosk, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Christian Borle, Patina Miller, Joel Perez, Don Darryl Rivera, Brandon Rogers, Krystina Alabado, James Monroe Iglehart, Lilli Cooper, Sarah Stiles, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Darren Criss, Alex Brightman, and more.

Created by Vivienne Medrano, Hazbin Hotel is based on her popular animated pilot released on YouTube in 2019 and quickly gained over 92 million views and a rabid worldwide fan base. The series blends adult humor, unforgettable characters, and catchy musical numbers creating a wholly original and unique world.

BroadwayWorld sat down with David and Roman to discuss what to expect from the series, the potential differences between performing on Broadway and in the recording booth for the animated series, and more.

Watch the interview here: