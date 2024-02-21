Interview: How Keke Palmer & Stephanie Hsu Relate to THE SECOND BEST HOSPITAL IN THE GALAXY

Keke Palmer and Stephanie Hsu's talents have taken them to The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy.

The new adult animated series follows Dr. Sleech (Hsu) and Dr. Klak (Palmer)—aliens, best friends, and intergalactically renowned surgeons—as they tackle anxiety-eating parasites, illegal time loops, and deep-space STIs. Through its comedy, the show sheds light on mental illness.

"I think starting to get to know what the series was tackling, around mental health and just the world of medicine and the medical field, it became a really interesting story that I feel like I haven't seen anywhere," Hsu said to BroadwayWorld.

The first episodes – all premiering on Friday, February 23rd on Prime Video – follow Sleech and Klak as they take on a highly dangerous and potentially groundbreaking case and, in doing so, put existence itself in jeopardy. Although considering their dismal personal lives, oblivion might be an improvement.

Palmer says that she related to the series' conversations surrounding your personal well-being.

"It's a lot of fun. For me, it's the way I talk. I'm the kind of person that's like, 'I'm so depressed, girl. Could you believe it?' I'm always going to be talking about the most weirdest, deepest stuff but I feel like it's about being casual with it because everybody's dealing with this stuff," Palmer said. "I think that is what this show is doing so well."

Aside from the series' vital message, a cast and creative team including Kieran Culkin, Sam Smith, Maya Rudolph, and Natasha Lyonne also made the opportunity an immediate "yes" from both of the actresses.

"Honestly, the cast is to die for. Not only the cast but the creatives, as well, in terms of Maya [Rudolph], Natasha [Lyonne], Cirocco [Dunlap]. It was just one of those things where when it comes across your plate, you just say 'yes' immediately," Hsu shared.

BroadwayWorld sat down with Palmer and Hsu to discuss the impact of The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy, what they enjoy about voicing animated characters, and more. Watch the new interview here: