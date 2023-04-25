Indie Rights Acquires Sean Michael Beyer's New Comedy POOR PAUL

Indie Rights Distribution has acquired Sean Michael Beyer's Poor Paul, a self-aware romantic comedy adventure that follows an eccentric socially-awkward college student, who lives vicariously through his hero fantasies. After inheriting 500,000 frequent flier miles, Paul (Adam Carbone) takes his roommates Clyde (Nick Pasqual) and Jason (Abhi Sinha) on a trip around the world where they find themselves hostages of a delusional Italian man, hell-bent on his daughter marrying an American.

The film is directed by Sean Michael Beyer, co-written by Beyer and Carbone, and is produced by Bradley L. Burt & Tania Burt of Silverwind Films, along with Beyer, Carbone and Pasqual in association with Fearsome Beast Entertainment, Eye Scream Films & Media, and SB Productions. The score is composed by Tasos Eliopoulos.

Indie Rights' Linda Nelson says, "Indie Rights is excited to be distributing POOR PAUL to a global audience. We feel that the story will resonate with a broad audience and provide top notch entertainment. This is a comedy that can travel the world."

Poor Paul is Beyer's fifth feature film. His past work includes the award-winning Down the P.C.H. starring Guillermo Diaz (Scandal, Weeds, Half Baked), Elaine Hendrix (The Parent Trap, Joan of Arcadia) and Lin Shaye (Insidious, There's Something About Mary), RESURRECTION Mary starring Golden Globe-winner Sally Kirkland and character actor Richard Riehle (Office Space, Casino), the dance-centric rom-com Another Tango for Hallmark and the award-winning Randy's Canvas, a touching romantic drama about an aspiring artist with autism who falls in love for the first time; winning Best Film and Best Actor at the 2018 AutFest International Film Festival and Beyer was honored with Best Director at the 2018 Glendale International Films Festival and was recognized by the CA State Legislature and Senate for his contribution to the arts. Randy's Canvas is currently in VOD and Digital release.

Carbone has collaborated with Beyer on a variety of projects, including the coming-of-age dramedy Randy's Canvas, with him playing the title role and producing; winning Best Actor at the 2018 AutFest International Film Festival.

Pasqual started acting professionally as a teenager and has worked on camera appearing in numerous feature films and episodic television shows. At a glance, some of his credits include CBS's HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER and One Dollar, Netflix's Archive 81, the dance-centric feature Another Tango (directed by Beyer and produced by Carbone), and NBC-Universal's Gone currently in syndication.

Executive Producers Tania and Bradley L. Burt launched Silverwind Films in 2017 to create entertaining films that captivate audiences worldwide. Tania studied acting at the American Conservatory Theatre (San Francisco); in London with Dr. Edward Emmanuel and trained extensively in Stanislavsky and Meisner Film Acting Techniques. She stepped in front of the camera with cameo roles in various films, among them The Bridges of Madison County, opposite Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep. Bradley's extensive business background includes experience as a commercial banker, owner of an advertising and public relations agency, including owning and operating the nationwide restaurant franchise Maid-Rite, as well as being for over twenty years the managing partner of Oakleaf Properties, in commercial real estate development. Now embarking on careers behind-the-camera, the Burts bring their acquired skills to contribute to the success for Silverwind Films.

The deal was negotiated by Ilyssa Goodman of LA Media Consultants and Linda Nelson of Indie Rights Distribution.