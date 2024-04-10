Ice Spice to Star Alongside Denzel Washington in HIGH AND LOW from Spike Lee

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ice Spice, the popular rapper, will be making her acting debut in Spike Lee's next film.

According to a report by Variety, she will in star a remake of the 1963 Akira Kurosawa thriller, joining Denzel Washington, who was previously announced. This in her first feature film. In a Tweet, Apple confirmed production on the film with a photo of Lee and Washington and a caption: "No. 5 now in production."

No. 5 now in production pic.twitter.com/H3hB0U4bLi — Apple Original Films (@AppleFilms) April 10, 2024

With a script written by Lee and Alan Fox, the film marks the fifth collaboration between Washington and Lee. Their last film together was 2006's Inside Man. It was recently announced that Washington would be starring alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in an upcoming production of Macbeth on Broadway.

Based on the novel King's Ransom by Ed McBain, Kurosawa's High and Low is the story of a businessman who must make a difficult choice between using his wealth to gain control or to pay a ransom for the kidnap of his son.

About Ice Spice

Ice Spice has established herself as one of the most notable names in the rap game. The New Year's, 2000, baby came out of 2022 as TikTok's #1 Emerging Artist of the Year, Vevo's 2023 DSCVR Artist to Watch, Shazam's Top 2023 Artist Prediction, Billboard's Hip Hop Rookie of the month and rounded out 2022 as BET's Amplified Artist of the month.

Her single, Munch (Feelin' U) earned universal critical acclaim, earning "Best Song of the Year" mentions in publications like The New York Times, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Billboard, NPR, The Washington Post, and many, many others. Ice Spice followed up "Munch" with the viral single "Bikini Bottom," which earned over 30 million global audio and video streams and more than 134k TikTok creations.

Ice Spice's road to stardom accelerated with "Munch," but she's been buzzing in NYC for a long time. At age seven she was writing poetry and freestyling, and from there she first gained attention with "No Clarity," a bite-sized banger that decries the lack of communication in a relationship, and the soul-sampling "Name Of Love," which Ebro featured as his "discovery of the day" on Apple Music Radio. With more music on the way, the unbothered and effortlessly rising superstar has proved the Bronx born It Girl is here to stay.