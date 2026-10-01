IT GOES THAT QUICK to Screen at New/Next Film Fest

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IT GOES THAT QUICK, a documentary from Ashley Connor and Joe Stankus, will screen at the New/Next Film Fest on Saturday, October 3 at 6:00pm at the Charles Theatre, 1711 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD.

The film is directed by Ashley Connor and Joe Stankus and runs 70 minutes. A trip to the grocery store. A drive to work. The planting of a tree. These are a few of the 'trivial' events that make up IT GOES THAT QUICK — a hybrid documentary that follows two families over the course of eight years.

Set against the drab highways and nondescript suburbs of the American Northeast, the film begins as two filmmakers set out to capture the everyday lives of their own family members by casting them in their own short films. But as the years progress and the lines between fact and fiction blur, what starts as a humorous documentation of normalcy soon transforms into a poetic meditation on the act of filmmaking, the passage of time, and the simple tasks and chores that end up defining our lives.

Event Details

Saturday, October 3 at 6:00pm

Charles Theatre — 1711 N. Charles St.

Baltimore, MD

Tickets and festival information: https://newnextfilmfest.com/film-2026/it-goes-that-quick/

About Ashley Connor (Director/Cinematographer)

Ashley Connor is a New York based Director of Photography. Nominated for a 2019 Independent Spirit Award for Josephine Decker's MADELINE'S MADELINE, she has leant her unique breadth of a style to a genre-spanning list of features and television shows, most recently in Tim Robinson's HBO series THE CHAIR COMPANY and Olivia Newman's REMARKABLY BRIGHT CREATURES starring Sally Field. She has also shot and directed music videos for artists including Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten, and Sleater Kinney.

About Joe Stankus (Director/Editor)

Joe Stankus is a Brooklyn based writer/director whose shorts have screened at festivals including The New York Film Festival, International Film Festival Rotterdam and Doc NYC. His work has been featured on The Criterion Channel and online at Short of the Week, Le Cinema Club, NoBudge and as Vimeo Staff Picks. Joe is an alumnus of the New York Film Festival Artist Academy and The Gotham Fiction Filmmaking labs. This is his first feature film.

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