IMAGINARY Will Be Available Next Month to Stream and on Blu-ray

Keep your new best friend forever when IMAGINARY arrives on Electronic Sell-Through May 7 and Blu-ray (+ DVD and Digital), and DVD from Lionsgate. IMAGINARY stars Chauncey the Bear, Blumhouse's latest horror icon, now ready to play in your imagination at home! But remember, Chauncey is not imaginary, and not your friend. Alongside Chauncey are his human castmates DeWanda Wise (Jurassic World Dominion), Tom Payne (“The Walking Dead”), Taegen Burns (“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers”), Pyper Braun (Desperation Road), Betty Buckley (Carrie), Matthew Sato (“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”), and Veronica Falcón (“Ozark”).



When Jessica moves back into her childhood home with her family, her youngest stepdaughter, Alice, finds a stuffed bear named Chauncey. As Alice's behavior becomes more and more concerning, Jessica intervenes only to realize that Chauncey is much more than the stuffed toy bear she believed him to be.



Lionsgate and Blumhouse present, a Tower of Babble production. Written by Jeff Wadlow & Greg Erb & Jason Oremland. Directed by Jeff Wadlow.



On May 7, Imaginary will be available on Electronic Sell-Through for $14.99 and on May 14, Imaginary will also be available on Blu-ray (+ DVD and Digital) for $39.99 and on DVD for $29.96.

