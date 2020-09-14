I'M YOUR WOMAN Will Open the 34th AFI Festival

Rachel Brosnahan stars.

Deadline reports that the Rachel Brosnahan-led film "I'm Your Woman" will open at the AFI Fest.

This year is the 34th edition of the festival, which takes place online between Oct. 15-22.

"Now more than ever it is important for film festivals to create a platform for audiences to discover great films," said Michael Lumpkin, Director of AFI Festivals, "and I'm Your Woman is cinematic storytelling at its best. With a captivating and complex narrative of a woman on the run, director and writer Julia Hart takes us on unexpected journey that speaks directly to the current state of our world and the real meaning of friendship, love and family."

The 1970s set crime drama follows a woman who is forced to go on the run after her husband betrays his partners, sending her and her baby on a dangerous journey.

Marsha Stephanie Blake, Arinzé Kene, James McMenamin, Marceline Hugot, Frankie Faison and Bill Heck make up the rest of the cast.

Brosnahan worked and trained within the walls of Stonestreet Studio before moving on to a recurring role on THE BLACKLIST and then to acclaimed Netflix series House of Cards, where she played Rachel Posner for three seasons. She won Emmy and GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS for the Amazon show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She appeared Off-Broadway as Desdemona in Shakespeare's Othello.

