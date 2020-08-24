IFC Films Will Distribute FAREWELL AMOR

Ekwa Msangi makes her feature directorial debut.

Variety reports that acclaimed Sundance film "Farewell Amor" will be distributed in NORTH AMERICA by IFC Films.

In "Farewell Amor," Walter reunites with his family 17 years after being forced to leave Angola for New York City. His wife, Esther, and daughter, Sylvia, quickly discover how the years of separation have turned them into absolute strangers while living together in Walter's one-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn. Dance becomes a way for them to reconnect.

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Zainab Jah, Jayme Lawson, Joie Lee, Marcus Scribner, and Nana Mensah make up the cast.

"Ekwa Msangi is an exciting new voice in independent cinema and we are honored to partner with her to introduce 'Farewell Amor' to North American audiences," said Arianna Bocco, an executive VP at IFC Films. "We are thrilled to support Ekwa and welcome her into the IFC Films family."

Msangi said, "We're so delighted to have found a supportive and caring home for 'Farewell Amor' in IFC Films, and that Arianna and her team are as excited as we are to share this LABOR OF LOVE with the world. Not many are bold enough to distribute a story about an African family fighting for love, and the fact that IFC sees the human story in our film and are willing to champion it says a lot about them. If there were ever a time that our world needed a reminder of our humanity, it is now."

