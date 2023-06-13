ID's 'The Curious Case of Natalia Grace' Reaches More Than 10 Million Viewers

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, ID’s explosive docuseries, has reached more than 10 million total viewers across ID, Max and discovery+. THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE is ID’s highest-rated telecast in three years. Viewership figures are based on Nielsen and first-party data.

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, ID’s six-hour docuseries exploring a bizarre family saga centered around the mystery of Natalia Grace, a 6-year-old Ukrainian orphan, premiered on May 29th over the course of three consecutive nights in the 9:00-11:00pm time periods. All episodes are available to stream on Max.

On the heels of the success of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, ID greenlit a follow-up documentary, The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks that is set to premiere later this summer on ID and Max.

THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE is produced for ID by Hot Snakes Media.

