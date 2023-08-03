ID's Gripping Missing Persons Series DISAPPEARED Returns With 2-Hour Season Premiere DISAPPEARED: THE BRADLEY SISTERS

The series returns beginning Sunday, August 20 at 10/9c.

By: Aug. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Stage Access to Bring Classical Music and Arts Content to US Airports and Hotel Photo 1 Exclusive: Stage Access to Bring Classical Music and Arts Content to US Airports and Hotels with ReachTV Partnership
TLC Reveals Final 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT Couples Photo 2 TLC Reveals Final 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT Couples
Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Film MAESTRO to Premiere at Venice Film Festival Photo 3 Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic to Premiere at Venice Film Festival
Video: First Look at 'HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL 4: THE REUNION' Music Video From Final Season of Photo 4 Video: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video

ID's Gripping Missing Persons Series DISAPPEARED Returns With 2-Hour Season Premiere DISAPPEARED: THE BRADLEY SISTERS

ID’s groundbreaking missing persons series, DISAPPEARED, returns this month to ID with all-new heartbreaking, unsolved mysteries beginning Sunday, August 20 at 10/9c.  New episodes this season will also feature shocking, unsolved missing persons cases from across the country.

Each episode begins right before a vanishing occurs and chronicles the search for clues that may indicate what happened. Presenting timely stories with urgency for the public to act on, the families of the missing hope the series will elevate their loved one’s story to bring forth any details or context that may be able to help decipher the truth and a pathway home.

Kicking off the new season is a special two-hour premiere, DISAPPEARED: THE BRADLEY SISTERS, shedding light on an unsettling mystery that has haunted Chicago since July 6, 2001 when 10-year-old Tionda and 3-year-old Diamond Bradley disappeared without a trace from their apartment.

Over the past two decades since the Bradley sisters disappeared have been full of twists and turns. Retired CHICAGO PD Detective Pamela Childs, who was part of the investigation in 2001,  revisits critical theories and evidence while exploring the undeniable impact the sister’s disappearance had on their family and the community at large.

With never-before-seen interviews and unprecedented access to the Bradleys, including mother Tracey, the special culminates in a shocking admission from a key member of the family, rocking the investigation to its core. DISAPPEARED: THE BRADLEY SISTERS premieres on Sunday, August 20 from 10pm - 12am ET.

DISAPPEARED: THE BRADLEY SISTERS will have an 8-episode companion podcast, with two episodes available immediately following the ID premiere. Those looking to dig further in on the case and hear more about the active investigation can subscribe to the podcast on the DISAPPEARED feed, found at Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

DISAPPEARED is produced for ID by eOne, Mainstay Entertainment and Gary Sherman Films.

About INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY (ID)

Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading true crime network on television, delivering the highest-quality programming to more than 70 million U.S. households. For exclusive web content and bonus material, fans can follow ID on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook or check out the network’s true crime blog, CrimeFeed.

Investigation Discovery is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming.

Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, Max, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK: LEGACY to Premiere in December Photo
REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK: LEGACY to Premiere in December

Over a decade after first appearing on “The Real Housewives of New York”, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP: RHONY LEGACY reunites cultural icons Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman as they jet off to beautiful Saint Barthélemy.

2
Director Tamika Millers HONOR STUDENT to Screen at Marthas Vineyard African American Film Photo
Director Tamika Miller's HONOR STUDENT to Screen at Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival

Get ready for a thrilling experience! Join director Tamika Miller at the Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) to watch the award-winning film 'Honor Student.' This gripping thriller tackles important social issues and promises to leave a lasting impact.

3
Meet the Queens of DRAG RACE BRASIL Premiering August 30 Photo
Meet the Queens of DRAG RACE BRASIL Premiering August 30

In DRAG RACE BRASIL, twelve contestants are competing to take home the crown, become Brazil's next drag superstar and win a cash prize. The series will be hosted by “Queen of the Universe” winner, Grag Queen, Dudu Bertholini and Bruna Braga will also join the judging panel. Check out the contestants now!

4
Video:Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for New Peanuts SNOOPY PRESENTS Special Photo
Video:Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for New Peanuts SNOOPY PRESENTS Special

Get a first look at the new Peanuts special 'Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie' coming to Apple TV+. Premiering on August 18, join Marcie as she makes a difference behind the scenes and navigates unexpected roles. Don't miss this heartfelt story of friendship and self-discovery. Watch the video trailer now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Leon Thomas Announces Debut Album 'Electric Dusk'Leon Thomas Announces Debut Album 'Electric Dusk'
Morgan Evans Adds Third & Final Newcastle Show to 'Life Upside Down Tour' This August & SeptemberMorgan Evans Adds Third & Final Newcastle Show to 'Life Upside Down Tour' This August & September
Crowes Pasture To Release 'Don't Blink' in SeptemberCrowes Pasture To Release 'Don't Blink' in September
Wolfgang Van Halen's MAMMOTH WVH Releases Next Single 'I'm Alright'Wolfgang Van Halen's MAMMOTH WVH Releases Next Single 'I'm Alright'

Videos

Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer Video Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer
First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY Video
First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer Video
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
SOME LIKE IT HOT