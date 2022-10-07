ID to Premiere New Season of WHO THE (BLEEP) DID I MARRY?

A brand new season of WHO THE (BLEEP) DID I MARRY? returns Saturday, October 15 at 10/9c on ID. Following ID's recently released WHO THE (BLEEP) DID I MARRY? podcast, viewers rallied for the original series to return to Investigation Discovery. Now the iconic series is back with 10 new episodes featuring some of the most jaw-dropping stories of happily ever after gone terribly wrong.

Over the course of six seasons on ID, WHO THE (BLEEP) DID I MARRY? brought countless hours of shocking stories of some of the most manipulative and dangerous individuals who used their charm to cheat, steal and lure unsuspecting victims into romantic relationships, ultimately leaving a wake of devastation ... and sometimes even death.

The new season will pick up where the series left off. WHO THE (BLEEP) DID I MARRY? returns with even more accounts of individuals who found themselves ensnared in once happy unions turned completely upside down by a dark side they never thought their partner could have.

WHO THE (BLEEP) DID I MARRY? kicks off the season with a chilling story of fraud and deception. Devoted Army wife Kris Johnson thought her marriage to Colonel Jim Johnson, a decorated military officer, was a loving and incredible partnership.

She had supported him through his rise in the military, and together they had built a beautiful home and family. However, what should have been a simple, celebratory New Year's Eve weekend with house guests, causes Kris to realize that her husband has not only been deceiving her and her family, but the U.S. military as well.

