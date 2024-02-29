ID Premieres New Season Of Signature Newsmagazine ON THE CASE WITH PAULA ZAHN

ON THE CASE WITH PAULA ZAHN returns with 8 all-new episodes on the leading true-crime channel, Investigation Discovery, on Wednesday, March 6 at 10/9c. Hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist Paula Zahn, ON THE CASE features riveting storytelling and original interviews that go BEYOND THE HEADLINES to reveal first-person accounts and expert insights of those connected to the cases, showcasing the full scope and impact of a crime.

Zahn brings her journalistic integrity to the forefront of each episode, as she expertly hosts the ID franchise and unravels crimes that shook communities across the country.

In the gripping season premiere episode, ”Wrong Place, Wrong Time” premiering on March 6 at 10/9c, police investigate the terrifying mystery behind the murder of two teenage girls. After Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley never return home after a night out in Dothan, Alabama in the summer of 1999, their parents are distraught and call the police. But the missing persons report tragically becomes a double homicide investigation.

Were they victims of a targeted attack or had they simply been in the wrong place at the wrong time? Ultimately the answer would torment a community for decades until advances in forensic science put them on the trail of an unlikely killer.

Other cases this season explore the murder of a popular DJ's wife in the Atlanta suburbs, the murder of a young U.S. Navy recruit in Seminole, Florida, a love triangle that left one woman dead in Loudon County, Virginia, and more.

Fans are encouraged to engage on social with #OnTheCase and follow the network's social profiles on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.