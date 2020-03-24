I STILL BELIEVE Becomes Available on Premium On Demand March 27

The powerful true story of faith, hope, and love comes home when I Still Believe becomes available in households everywhere through Premium On Demand March 27 from Lionsgate. The film will be available to rent through On Demand platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play and cable providers starting Friday.



Experience the inspiring true story of music megastar Jeremy Camp and his remarkable journey of love and loss that proves there is always hope in the midst of tragedy. Filmmakers Jon and Andrew Erwin (I Can Only Imagine) are "heartbroken" they can't share the film on the big screen the way they intended, but they're "proud to have the opportunity to share online a movie whose inspiring message of love, hope, and faith is perfect for these uncertain times."

I Still Believe stars and features music performed by KJ Apa, alongside actors Britt Roberston, Melissa Roxburgh, Nathan Dean, with five-time GRAMMY Award® winner Shania Twain, and Oscar® nominee Gary Sinise (1994, Best Supporting Actor, Forrest Gump).



This Premium On Demand release follows a shortened theatrical window that began on March 13 garnering a 98% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes* earning $9.1M on its opening weekend.







