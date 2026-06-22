I LOVE BOOSTERS Sets Digital and Physical Home Release

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I LOVE BOOSTERS, the new film from director Boots Riley, will be available for digital purchase starting June 23, 2026 and available on Blu-Ray/4K and DVD starting September 22, 2026, from NEON.

After its opening night premiere at the SXSW film festival and subsequent nationwide theatrical release, I LOVE BOOSTERS has garnered widespread acclaim as well as a loyal online fanbase. The film follows a group of female shoplifters who join together on a mission to spit in the face of capitalism, aiming to take down an exploitive fashion mogul played by Demi Moore.

The surrealist comedy features an all-star ensemble cast including Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, Taylour Paige, Lakeith Stanfield, Poppy Liu, Eiza González, Will Poulter, and Don Cheadle.

The 4K UHD/Blu-Ray and DVD release comes with an array of exclusive bonus content, including a feature commentary with Boots Riley, never-before-seen cast interviews, a “The Making of I LOVE BOOSTERS” documentary featurette, and a blooper reel.

In addition to starring in the film, Palmer contributed songs for the I Love Boosters Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, a 5-track EP that ranges "from ballads to bangers," including the single “2-D." Learn more here.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of NEON

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