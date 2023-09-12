Hulu Orders Luke Bryan-Hosted Docuseries IT'S ALL COUNTRY

A launch date on the platform is forthcoming. 

By: Sep. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December Photo 2 WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December
THE LITTLE MERMAID Is Now Streaming on Disney+ Featuring Cut Song Photo 3 THE LITTLE MERMAID Is Now Streaming on Disney+ With Cut Song
Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In on Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO Photo 4 Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In on Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO

Hulu Orders Luke Bryan-Hosted Docuseries IT'S ALL COUNTRY

Hulu today announced a new, six-episode docuseries “It’s All Country.” A launch date on the platform is forthcoming. 

A premium, pop-culture-forward docuseries, “It’s All Country” explores the hottest people, topics and moments in country music by examining the iconic songs and artists that changed the face of country music forever. Marking 100 years since the first country music record was made, the series highlights the cultural impact and memorable performers and performances that make country music an American and growing global sensation.

The series will be produced by Omaha Productions, NFL Films and Walt Disney Television Alternative. Executive produced by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, “It’s All Country” will be hosted by Luke Bryan.

In the past year, Hulu has had a banner run in the documentary and unscripted series space. In April, Brooke Shields’ Emmy® Award-nominated “Pretty Baby” debuted as the most-watched program of all ABC News premieres on Hulu. In November, the streamer announced that “God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty” became the most-watched documentary feature in the streamer’s history.

In February, Hulu Originals released “Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence” to exceptional critical and audience acclaim. Last year, “Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons” broke the documentary series record previously held by “Captive Audience.”

Additionally, last year, the streamer launched “The Kardashians,” which premiered as and remains both the most-watched unscripted series and most-watched premiere in the history of the platform.

About Luke Bryan

Country music superstar and television personality Luke Bryan’s tremendous career accolades include 20 billion worldwide streams, more RIAA-certified digital single certifications than any other Country artist of all time with 83 million and his overall RIAA certifications total 98.5 million.

He was recently presented with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award in recognition of his standing as one of the most streamed artists in SoundExchange’s 20-year history. Bryan has won more than 50 major music awards including five wins as Entertainer of the Year.

Additional awards include six recognitions as a CMT Artist of the Year, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for “Crash My Party,” seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards—as well as being named Billboard’s Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck, and the Artist Humanitarian Recipient by the Country Radio Broadcasters.

On Nov. 8 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), Bryan and NFL superstar Peyton Manning will return to host “The 57th Annual CMA Awards” to be broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on ABC. And in 2024, Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will return as celebrity judges for their seventh season on ABC’s “American Idol.”

About Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning, the NFL’s only five-time Most Valuable Player and a 14-time Pro Bowl selection, has earned his place among the greatest quarterbacks in league history. A first-ballot Hall of Fame selection, Manning was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021.

Following his retirement from the NFL, Manning founded Omaha Productions, an entertainment company focused on developing content that unifies and uplifts people and communities. Omaha Productions executive produces ESPN’s Emmy Award-winning Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli along with alternative telecasts for college football, golf, the NBA, F1 and the UFC.

The company also serves as executive producer on Quarterback, NFL Honors, the ESPYs and ESPN+’s PLACES franchise featuring series from Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Abby Wambach, Vince Carter, David Ortiz, Ronda Rousey, Sue Bird, P.K. Subban and John McEnroe. The company also has series at A+E Networks, NBCUniversal and Netflix.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Watch THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER Trailer Photo
Video: Watch THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER Trailer

The cast of the series includes Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Michael Trucco, T’Nia Miller, Paola Nuñez, Henry Thomas, Kyleigh Curran, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Willa Fitzgerald, Katie Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, and more. Watch the video trailer now!

2
90 DAY FIANCE Returns For a New Season This Fall Photo
90 DAY FIANCE Returns For a New Season This Fall

Meet six new couples and one returning couple as they embark on a colossal journey and take a passionate leap of faith all in the name of love.  These long-distance, international couples go the distance as they navigate cultural differences, discover surprising personality traits and process lingering tensions. Watch the video trailer now!

3
Video: Watch the SEX EDUCATION Final Season Trailer Photo
Video: Watch the SEX EDUCATION Final Season Trailer

The video teases a packed season full of new sexual experiences, personal growth, love, laughter, tears, friendship, more of Eric’s fabulous wardrobe, Jean back in session and with a new boss (played by Hannah Gadsby), Adam working on a farm (?), Aimee’s artistic prowess, and to top it off…Maeve back in Moordale for a first real date with Otis.

4
Sherri Shepherd Sets Return for Season Two Premiere of SHERRI Photo
Sherri Shepherd Sets Return for Season Two Premiere of SHERRI

On the first episode of the talk show, Sherri welcomes host and entertainer Wayne Brady to the couch in a daytime talk show exclusive to talk about his recently-revealed long road to self-discovery as well as his projects, “Let’s Make a Deal” and the upcoming Broadway revival of “The Wiz.”

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

SLAYCATION Series From the DRAG RACE Universe Coming to Crave & WOW Presents PlusSLAYCATION Series From the DRAG RACE Universe Coming to Crave & WOW Presents Plus
Video: Watch Apple TV+'s MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS TrailerVideo: Watch Apple TV+'s MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS Trailer
THE LITTLE MERMAID Breaks Disney+ Records With 16 Million Viewers in First Five DaysTHE LITTLE MERMAID Breaks Disney+ Records With 16 Million Viewers in First Five Days
Photos: Doja Cat, Ice Spice & More Attend Jean Paul Gaultier and KNWLS' PartyPhotos: Doja Cat, Ice Spice & More Attend Jean Paul Gaultier and KNWLS' Party

Videos

Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER Video
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER
Watch Kim Kardashian Act in a New AMERICAN HORROR STORY Trailer Video
Watch Kim Kardashian Act in a New AMERICAN HORROR STORY Trailer
Watch Leslie Odom, Jr. in New THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Trailer Video
Watch Leslie Odom, Jr. in New THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW