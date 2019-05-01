Hulu Greenlights Limited Series THE DROPOUT Starring Kate McKinnon

Today, Hulu confirmed an order for The Dropout, a limited series executive produced and starring Kate McKinnon, inspired by the ABC News podcast on the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her company, Theranos.

The series will explore what caused the world's youngest self-made female billionaire, once heralded as "the next Steve Jobs," to lose everything in the blink of an eye. Along with McKinnon, executive producers on the limited series include the producing team behind the ABC News podcast, host and Chief Business, Technology and Economics Correspondent for ABC News Rebecca Jarvis, Taylor Dunn and Victoria Thompson.

The series comes to Hulu from FOX Searchlight Television and is the studio's first project since announcing the creation of the television division in April 2018.

The news was announced today, during the Hulu '19 Presentation at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, where executives took the stage to reveal the company's continued rapid growth, announce original programming and exclusive talent deals that expand Hulu's content offering, and unveil new brand initiatives, advertising products and user experience enhancements that bolster its goal of becoming the #1 choice for TV, in and out of the home.





Related Articles View More TV Stories