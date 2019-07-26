Hulu Announces New Series LOVE, BETH Starring Amy Schumer

Hulu has joined forces with Emmy® Award-winning powerhouse comedian Amy Schumer for a first-look deal that will kick off with her new comedy series, Love, Beth.

The 10-episode, half-hour comedy series from Endeavor Content stars Schumer as Beth. Love, Bethis created, directed, written, executive produced by and starring Amy Schumer. Executive producers also include Kim Caramele and Kevin Kane. Endeavor Content is also representing international sales.

Further details about the series will be announced at a later date. Love, Beth is expected to launch late 2020.

The announcement was made today during the Television Critics Association's Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton, Hulu's Senior Vice President of Originals, Craig Erwich, presented the company's lineup of upcoming original programming.

"Hulu is taking big swings on bold and brand-defining stories that reflect the culture and inspire conversation. The series we're presenting today come from many of the biggest storytellers and fresh new voices in entertainment, and reflect why Hulu is a home for creators to do their very best work," said Erwich.

The news comes after the company received 20 Emmy® nominations across eight titles, solidifying Hulu as a home for premium content. In fact, Hulu has seen a 70% increase in engagement (total hours watched) with its original programming year-over-year.





