Howie Mandell Gives Update On Simon Cowell Following Back Surgery

Simon Cowell's America's Got Talent co-judge, comedian Howie Mandell, has provided an update on the music mogul's condition following back surgery.

Simon Cowell's America's Got Talent co-judge, comedian Howie Mandell, has provided an update on the music mogul's condition following back surgery stemming from an accident with an electric bicycle.

He told E! News, "We were a little bit in disarray because we were worried. We were worried about our friend, and our boss, and our leader, Simon Cowell, who we hear is doing spectacularly well, considering."

He continued, "The latest I've heard is that after a six hour operation, and some fused discs, and the rod put in his back, yesterday, he was up on his feet, already, he's already mobile!" the Deal or No Deal star remarked. "So, as I've been saying to a few other people, I wouldn't count out seeing Simon again before this season's end."

Cowell was testing the bike at his Malibu home in the spring when the accident happened.

Read the full story at E!

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You