Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Howie Mandel Does World's First Podcast via Hologram Beam

Howie Mandel Does World's First Podcast via Hologram Beam

The complete episode is now available on YouTube.

Feb. 08, 2023  

For a recent episode of his hit podcast Howie Mandel Does Stuff hosted with his daughter Jackie Schultz, AMERICA'S GOT TALENT judge Howie Mandel beamed live from his studio to Montreal, Canada to interview his guests in a Proto Epic hologram device. Howie and Jackie were able to see and hear and interact with the famous comedians they interviewed in real time, just as if they were in THE ROOM together.

Jay Pharoah couldn't believe his eyes - Howie was standing right in front of him but the comedian knew his pal was in another country, thousands of miles away. "Howie!" Jay shouted as he sat down. "Good God! Yo! I'm gonna do my whole tour like this!"

"Welcome to my new COVID box," said Howie, explaining he only travels by hologram now because of his extreme fear of germs, and even became an investor and advisor in the startup. "This is the only podcast where you can meet somebody and swipe right!"

Jay and Howie and Jackie even executed a flawless pandemic-era, virus-proof elbow bump.

The Sklar Brothers talked about an upcoming "Mystery Science Theater" project for UFC, and Preacher Lawson talked about losing his first UFC MMA match. It was a historic first - a podcast episode conducted entirely through holoportation - executed by the original, patented hologram device company.

Proto has been used by comedians like Kenan Thompson - who used it for his Talent Search tour last October, and Andy Kindler, who beamed from Los Angeles to the Just For Laughs Fest in Montreal to deliver his famous "State of the Industry" comedy set. Whitney Cummings has also used Proto. Most recently, former senator and legendary SNL cast member Al Franken tried out Proto.

Outside of comedy some notable stars using Proto include Paris Hilton and Sean "Diddy" Combs (who are both investors and advisors along with Howie), as well as Ellen DeGeneres, Walker Hayes, Logan Paul, Hip Hop super-producer Metro Boomin, Lee Jung-Jae of The Squid Game, and Marshawn Lynch.

After joking about the most famous person who sort-of-shares Hasan's last name ("I DON'T really want to talk about my sister Nicki," said Hasan), they got into a conversation about using Proto to tour, with Howie explaining that he can see and hear the audience in real time - even able to address hecklers. Hasan said, "I love my fellow man too much [to tour by hologram]" and Howie responded, "I love my fellow man and I want to see my fellow man, I just DON'T want to smell my fellow man!"

When Howie first joined Proto in June of 2022, he told Entertainment Tonight: "I figured out a way that I can be close to people without wearing a mask. I'm a germaphobe so I can go places without anybody breathing on me. I can be in nine theaters at once, so I can do a show anywhere, anyplace."

Proto is the original, patented, 4K, volumetric, self-contained holoportation machine, invented in 2018. The company is now working with dozens of Fortune 500 companies, top music and entertainment brands like Spotify, Netflix and HBO, and all the major sports leagues including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and Major League Soccer. Proto launched the smaller Proto M this year for use in offices and homes.

"I had a vision when I created Proto - how to bring people together for real connections when they just can't physically be there in person" said Proto Inventor and CEO David Nussbaum. "And Howie gets it better than almost anyone I've encountered. Howie has an incredible ability to make anything funny but health concerns like suffering with OCD and being a germaphobe are really no laughing matter for a lot of people, so it's wonderful to see him want to use Proto as a solution to this and other real life problems.

He's a pillar in the comedy and entertainment worlds, and the true heavyweight Hollywood power he brings to the role of advisor is amazing."

Mandel is a comedian, television personality, screenwriter, actor, producer, director, entrepreneur, game show host, and author. He's been at the center of American and Canadian pop culture ever since his role on St. Elsewhere, has appeared on every major variety show and worked with the biggest names in comedy. Mandel currently serves as a judge on America's Got Talent, as he has since 2010, and hosts Netflix's series Bullsh*t the Game Show.

"I couldn't be more excited to be working alongside Proto, the most innovative technology company I've ever encountered," said Howie Mandel. "They are taking entertainment, retail, education, marketing, information and so much more to the next level."

Watch the new episode here:




Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
VIDEO: Watch a New SCREAM VI Big Game Spot Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Watch a New SCREAM VI Big Game Spot Trailer
In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera ('Sam Carpenter'), Jasmin Savoy Brown ('Mindy Meeks-Martin'), Mason Gooding ('Chad Meeks-Martin'), Jenna Ortega ('Tara Carpenter'), Hayden Panettiere ('Kirby Reed'), and Courtney Cox ('Gale Weathers') return to their roles in the franchise. Watch he new video promo now!
VIDEO: First Look at RAPCAVIAR PRESENTS on Hulu Photo
VIDEO: First Look at RAPCAVIAR PRESENTS on Hulu
“RapCaviar Presents” is a compelling new documentary series that tackles some of the most provocative issues through the stories of hip-hop visionaries and emerging stars currently ruling the charts and influencing our culture, from City Girls to Tyler, The Creator, Jack Harlow, Polo G, Roddy Ricch, Coi Leray and more. Watch the video now!
THE PORTABLE DOOR Coming Exclusively to MGM+ in April Photo
THE PORTABLE DOOR Coming Exclusively to MGM+ in April
The Jim Henson Company comedy stars multi-time Golden Globe nominee Sam Neill (Peter Rabbit, Jurassic Park) and Patrick Gibson (The OA, Tolkien),  joining two-time Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained, No Time to Die) and Sophie Wilde (Eden, You Don’t Know Me).

From This Author - Michael Major


FROZEN 3 Is in the WorksFROZEN 3 Is in the Works
February 8, 2023

A third Frozen movie is officially in the works! Iger announced the new flim during today’s Q1 earnings call, stating that he will be able to share more about the production 'soon.' New Toy Story and Zooptopia films are also in the works.
VIDEO: Vegas Star Melody Sweets Presents the Series Premiere of 'Sweets' Spot'VIDEO: Vegas Star Melody Sweets Presents the Series Premiere of 'Sweets' Spot'
February 8, 2023

Created by Melody Sweets, Melissa King-Jules, and Anaïs Thomassian (Penny Pibbets in Absinthe), the six-episode web series features an all-star cast of singularly talented burlesque, comedy, and variety artists, including Piff the Magic Dragon (AGT), Voki Kalfayan (Gazillionaire in Absinthe), Miss Behave (Miss Behave Gameshow), and more.
Mexico's Marimba Misfits Son Rompe Pera Release Single 'Chucha'Mexico's Marimba Misfits Son Rompe Pera Release Single 'Chucha'
February 8, 2023

The track is in stark contrast to what listeners hear on their first LP Batuco (2020), a now-cult-classic marked by traditional folk and cumbia songs that they recorded, nearly by accident, on a 4-track at Perros Con Tiña Studios in Santiago, Chile. “Chucha'', and the album that contains it, reflects the vibrant, ruthless.
A R I Z O N A Returns With New Single 'Moving On'A R I Z O N A Returns With New Single 'Moving On'
February 8, 2023

New Jersey electro-pop trio A R I Z O N A return with their new single “Moving On.” Complete with synth-infused beats and big pop hooks, the song marks the band’s first original music release in four years, and underscores why they’ve proven to be a true planetary phenomenon since their inception in 2015.
Beyoncé Releases 'CUFF IT' Wetter Remix on Streaming PlatformsBeyoncé Releases 'CUFF IT' Wetter Remix on Streaming Platforms
February 8, 2023

Beyoncé has shared the 'Wetter Remix' for her Grammy winning single 'CUFF IT.' On Sunday, the original track won Best R&B Song at the GRAMMYs. The new remix features work by Nile Rodgers, Honey Dijon, Brittany '@Chi_Coney' Coney, Beam, Raphael Saadiq, Denisia '@Blu June' Andrews, and more.
share