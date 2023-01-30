How to Watch the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards

On Sun, Feb. 5, the music community will come together in celebration of countless creators' outstanding contributions to the year in music. Here's where you can watch all the highlights from the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, including performances and exclusive content from Music's Biggest Night!

How do I watch the GRAMMYs live?

Live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and hosted by Trevor Noah, the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live on Sun, Feb. 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

How do I watch the GRAMMYs pre-show?

Prior to the telecast, the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony - where approximately 80 of the 91 GRAMMY Awards categories are awarded - will be presented by City National Bank and will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sun, Feb. 5, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. PT here and the Recording Academy's YouTube page.

The GRAMMYS Companion Content

This year, the Recording Academy is providing fans an all-access pass to exclusive never before seen GRAMMYs content via its expansive digital experience on live.GRAMMY.com. The new immersive experience includes a fresh look at the GRAMMYs through multi-camera views, giving fans a true 360-view into exclusive GRAMMY Awards footage.

User-Controlled Multi-Screens: Viewers can experience the 65th GRAMMY Awards highlights in one place before, during, and after the telecast, including GRAMMY performances, acceptance speeches, celebrity interviews from the GRAMMY Live From The Red Carpet livestream special, the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony, and behind-the-scenes backstage moments.

A New Original Series: "@ The GRAMMYs: Family. Matters." The new series is inspired by the music created by generations of artists, musicians, and songwriters. Many of these stories are written into their discographies, acknowledging the family & friends that stood with them from their humble beginnings, and who are now with them "@ the GRAMMYs."