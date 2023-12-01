How to Stay in WONKA's 'Sweet Suites' in New York and Los Angeles

Digital travel leader Booking.com is celebrating the holiday season and the release of Warner Bros. Pictures’ Wonka, in theaters December 15, by offering two pairs of candy-loving guests the chance to travel to a world of pure imagination by booking Wonka’s Sweet Suites in New York and Los Angeles, available exclusively on Booking.com.

The candy-coated stays in collaboration with Booking.com partner Highgate Hotels will be available to book on a first-come, first-served basis, and will take place at two different city-chic hotels from coast to coast – Park Lane New York in New York City and Viceroy Santa Monica in Los Angeles – each transformed into sugary wonderlands inspired by the highly anticipated film, and complete with activities fit for a candy connoisseur.

Wonka tells the wondrous, wholly original story of how the world’s greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today. The film introduces audiences to a young Willy Wonka—fresh from his travels sourcing ingredients and flavors from destinations across the globe—who is determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time.

Wonka’s Sweet Suites are choc full of adventures inspired by the beloved chocolatier for bookers to feel ‘main character energy’ during their travels, like over half (64%)* of U.S. travelers who want to be the main star of their vacation, according to new data from Booking.com.

At Park Lane New York’s Conservatory Suite and Viceroy Santa Monica’s Palmetto KING Suite, guests will enjoy all-you-can-treat experiences and edible amenities such as limited-edition, fun, and imaginative Wonka© Magic Hat Gummies in four fruity flavored combinations, life-sized chocolate confections, a replica of the tree in Wonka’s candy shop, and a decadent chocolate bar bed topped with marshmallows set amidst cotton candy clouds for the sweetest dreams, like those in the new film.

In addition to the overnight stays, the experience will come with tickets to see Wonka in theaters, vintage destination posters and stamp wallpaper inspired by the chocolatier’s travels, candy-inspired beverages, and more.

Wonka’s Sweet Suites in both New York City and Los Angeles will become bookable on a first-come, first-served basis for two pairs of guests on December 13 at noon ET, for each stay taking place December 15 - 16, priced at only $12.15, a tip of the top hat to the day the film releases in theaters nationwide. Each experience will come with overnight stays, itineraries and airport transfers through Booking.com to whisk the bookers to their sweet escapes.

Lucky bookers who are members of Booking.com’s loyalty program, Genius, can get even more out of their Wonka-inspired experience. When booked by a Genius Level 2 or Genius Level 3 member, Wonka’s Sweet Suites experience will be upgraded to include a free chocolate-infused breakfast.

It’s never too late to treat yourself to the rewards that come with a Genius membership, and those who have a Booking.com account will automatically enjoy free lifetime access to exclusive travel rewards, starting from a 10% discount toward hundreds of accommodation and select car rentals, with even more rewards unlocked with each Genius level progression.

Booking.com offers the widest choice of incredible places to stay, so for those not quick enough to book Wonka’s Sweet Suites this season, rest assured that this is just one example of the millions of memorable travel experiences that Booking.com offers for travelers looking to sweeten their next trip, including these scrumptious candy-inspired places to stay: