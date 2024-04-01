Horror Feature THE COFFEE TABLE Arrives in Theaters this April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cinephobia Releasing has announced the North American release of the unrelenting, unforgettable horror feature THE COFFEE TABLE from director Caye Casas. The film will begin a limited theatrical beginning in Los Angelesat Laemmle Glendale on April 19, with additional screenings in New York, Austin, and Chicago, to follow. The Coffee Table will arrive on DVD and VOD on May 14, with platforms including AppleTV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, VUDU, and more.

"We wanted to make one of the cruelest films ever made, one that people cannot forget", said Casas. "It will make them feel very strong emotions, real terror without monsters, zombies, ghosts or murderers, only with a dining room table and the cruelest fate that you can imagine."

Described as "not a movie for the weak" (Mary Beth McAndrews, Dread Central) and an "unforgettable film" (Rafael Montamayor, Slashfilm), The Coffee Table follows Jesus and Maria, ﻿a couple going through a difficult time in their relationship. Nevertheless, they have just become parents. To shape their new life, they decide to buy a new coffee table. A decision that will change their existence.

“I found The Coffee Table shocking, tense and unsettling with the horror and dread impressively created in one’s mind rather than with gallons of blood and guts", said Ray Murray, President of Cinephobia Releasing. "It makes a perfect addition to the Cinephobia catalog of movies.”

A film not for the faint of heart, The Coffee Table held an extensive festival with its World Premiere at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival where it won Best Film in the 'Rebels with a Cause' section, its North American premiere at Fantastic Fest, and held additional screenings at Fantaspoa - International Fantastic Film Festival, Grimmfest, Imagine Film Festival, Macabro - Festival Internacional de Cine de la Ciudad de México, and Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival, where it received the White Raven award.

"I can only assure one thing to audiences, if you like strong emotions, if you want to suffer like never before, if you want to feel real terror, The Coffee Tableis your movie", said Casas. "You will never forget it, I promise."

The Coffee Table stars David Pareja and Estefanía de los Santos as the ill-fated couple, with Josep Riera, Claudia Riera, and Eduardo Antuña rounding out the cast. The film is co-written by Caye Casas and Cristina Borobia, and produced by Norbert Llaràs. Alhena Production served as the primary production company with Apocalipsis Producciones and La Charito Films as co-producers.