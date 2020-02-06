Hollywood Foreign Press Association & The American Cinematique Announce the HPFA RESTORATION SUMMIT

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The American Cinematheque are proud to present the HFPA Restoration Summit 2020 - two days of exciting film rediscoveries, onstage dialogues and clip shows that celebrate the art and Science of film preservation and restoration. The events will take place at the American Cinematheque at the Egyptian Theatre on February 15 and 16. Demonstrating its passionate commitment to saving and reviving films from around the world, the HFPA is becoming one of the leading institutions in the field of film restoration. Its recent contributions include sponsoring the restoration of "The Black Pirate" (1926), spearheaded by director Alexander Payne and currently in progress; and Fellini's "Roma" (1972), from the Cineteca di Bologna in Italy.

The second annual summit begins with a deep dive into the earliest days of film, with a presentation by Serge Bromberg, famed film preservationist and founder of Lobster Films. Bromberg will discuss the work of some of the most famous filmmakers of silent age, including the Lumière Brothers, Georges Méliès, Charlie Chaplin, and Buster Keaton.

Through its support of IndieCollect, the HFPA continues to focus its efforts on restoration pertaining to significant American independent films and will unveil the world premiere of "F.T.A." (1972) on Saturday, February 15. Producer and star Jane Fonda will present the film which chronicles the "Free the Army" satirical theatrical production that toured military bases around the Pacific at the height of the Vietnam War. On Sunday, February 16, the HFPA will present IndieCollect's new 4K restorations of two "Treasures of African American Cinema:" "The Story Of A Three-Day Pass" (1968), Melvin Van Peebles' directorial debut about racial injustice in 1960s France and "Nationtime-Gary" (1972), director William Greaves' documentary about the 1972 National Black Political Convention. Jane Fonda contributed funds to support "The Story of a Three-Day Pass" and her work in restoration includes the IndieCollect's Jane Fonda Fund for Women Directors, aimed to support of the restoration of films helmed by women.

Closing Saturday's program, Czar of Noir, Eddie Muller will present the Film Noir Foundation's new restoration of "The Black Vampire," a stunning Argentine film noir that reimagines Fritz Lang's classic "M" (1931). Closing the Summit, Gianluca Farinelli, Director of the Cineteca di Bologna, pays tribute to Italian maestro Federico Fellini, who recently celebrated his 100th birthday. Farinelli's presentation will be followed by Cineteca di Bologna's stunning restoration of Fellini's "Roma," funded by the HFPA.





