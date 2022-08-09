Hollywood Critics Association Announce Presenters & Hosts

The Hollywood Critics Association, a national critics organization founded on the principles of diversity and inclusion, has just announced the hosts, presenters, and an additional honorary award recipient for the 2022 HCA TV HAwards. The two-night star-studded event will take place at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday, August 13th and Sunday, August 14th.

The HCA TV Awards will be presented live, and live-streamed both nights on the HCA's Official YouTube Channel and via the HCA App, which is available now to download on Apple TV and Roku.

Actress, Director, Singer, and Songwriter, Mandy Moore will be honored with this year's Virtuoso Award on Saturday, August 13th. The Virtuoso Award is presented to an individual who has cultivated the industry with their talent that expands well beyond a singular role.

"Over the past two decades, Mandy Moore has transformed from a pop superstar to an actress to a director," says HCA Founder, Scott Menzel. "Moore's talent is undeniable, and her work on THIS IS US solidifies that as she was able to combine all of her talents within this final chapter that included a multifaceted performance that left millions around the world in tears."

Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH correspondent Dulcé Sloan will serve as host for night one on Saturday, August 13th dedicated to Broadcast & Cable categories, and comedian Tig Notaro will host night two on Sunday, August 14th, dedicated to Streaming categories.

As a correspondent on Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH and hailed by Variety Magazine as a Top 10 Comedian To Watch, Dulcé Sloan is one of the sharpest, fastest rising voices in comedy. Bust Magazine calls her "comedy gold" while Indiewire describes her as "a fresh and unique voice in the world of stand-up comedy."

She was included in Variety Magazine's prestigious Top 10 Comedians To Watch list, and SLiNK Magazine just crowned her "The New Queen of Comedy." Rolling Stone recently hailed her as one of the 10 Comedians You Need To Know declaring "she speaks and they simply fall in line behind her."

Tig Notaro is a comedian, actor, and writer originally from Mississippi, who Rolling Stone named one of the 50 best stand-up comics of all time. She can currently be seen in STAR TREK: DISCOVERY on Paramount+ and will be seen later this year on The Morning Show.

Last year Tig starred in Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, and prior to that was seen in the heartwarming Paramount film INSTANT FAMILY. Tig also previously wrote, produced, and starred in the semi-autobiographical Amazon series, One Mississippi, for which she also directed an episode.

Tig's most recent and fully animated standup special, Drawn, was nominated for a Hollywood Critics Association Award this year. She was previously nominated for an Emmy as well as a Grammy for her 2016 HBO special Boyish Girl Interrupted, a GLAAD Award nomination for the Netflix Original Documentary Tig, and her memoir I'm Just a Person is a New York Times Bestseller.

In 2013, Tig was also nominated for a Grammy for her sophomore release, Live, which was the #1 selling comedy album of the year. Live is a stand-up set delivered just days after Tig was diagnosed with invasive bilateral breast cancer, of which she is now in remission. Tig remains a favorite on talk shows, public radio, and continues to tour internationally.

Tig and her wife, Stephanie Allynne, co-directed the feature film, AM I OK?, starring Dakota Johnson and Sinoya Mizuno, which premiered at Sundance this year.

The HCA reveals a star-studded line up of presenters including; Alfonso Herrera, Ana de la Reguera, Anjali Bhimani, Arden Cho, Auli'i Cravalho, Ayo Edebiri, Brett Goldstein, Carl Anthony Payne II, Celina Smith, Chloe Cherry, Colman Domingo, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Danny Pudi, Dichen Lachman, Diggy Simmons, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Garret Dillahunt, Genevieve Angelson, Hannah Waddingham, Iliza Shlesinger, Jake Borelli, James Lance, Jaren Lewison, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Jennifer Morrison, Jen Tullock, Johnny Sibilly, Jon Huertas, Justin Hartley, Kaitlyn Dever, Karen Pittman, Kevin McKidd, Martha Kelly, Martha Plimpton, Mark Proksch, Maxim Baldry, MeKai Curtis, Michael Mando, Michelle Visage, Milo Ventimiglia, Nico Santos, Paul Walter Hauser, Robin Thede, Sam Richardson, Toheeb Jimoh, Tom Ellis, and Zach Gilford.

In addition, the Hollywood Critics Association is pleased to announce their partnership with Petco Love and Big Love Animal Rescue to turn the 2022 HCA TV Awards into a two-night rescue animal adoption event. "We hope to shine a spotlight on shelter dogs and help a few of them find their forever homes," adds HCA Co-Founder, Ashley Menzel. "When you rescue a dog, they are forever grateful. Dogs know you saved them and they share their love unconditionally every single day. We are so glad to be hosting this adoption event as it is a cause that is very near and dear to our hearts."

There will be a designated Petco Love step and repeat with rescue dogs and puppies on the Red Carpet both nights. Additionally, at the ceremonies after-parties, guests of the HCA TV Awards will have the opportunity to adopt a rescue dog and give them a forever home.

The 2022 HCA TV Awards will be produced by DIGA Studios and Content.23 Media.