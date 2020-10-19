Hoff's Public Domain Horrorfest Presents NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD

The screening will take place on Thursday, October 29th at 9:00 pm EST.

Welcome to HOFFTOBER! Your favorite live comedy show and horror film screening series "Hoff's Public Domain Horrorfest" returns to Youtube at 9:00pm EST on Thursday, October 29th for the fifth and final livestream episode in our month-long series of Free, weekly screenings including brand new comedy segments, terrifying trivia, exciting special guests, and more!

October 29th's final "HOFFTOBER" screening features the crown jewel of public domain horror, 1968's zombie classic "Night of the Living Dead," starring Duane Jones and Judith O'Dea in the ultimate tale of survival! This week's special guest will be comedian and podcast host Brooke Van Poppelen (Hack My Life, Girl Code, Side Work)!

Tune in below!



Subscribe to their Youtube channel, Hoff's Horrorfest, learn more about upcoming screenings and events via their website, www.hoffshorrorfest.com, and follow them on all your favorite social media platforms.

