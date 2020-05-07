History Teams Up with Adam Richman for Season Two of THE FOOD THAT BUILT AMERICA and New Series AMERICAN MADE

HISTORY is teaming up with food author, television personality and culinary entrepreneur, Adam Richman, for season two of its popular nonfiction series "The Food That Built America" about the food titans who shaped America, and to host new series "American Made" (working title) about the creation of America's most groundbreaking inventions. After the success of its first season, which reached an impressive 18.8 million total viewers, season two of "The Food That Built America" will explore the incredible tales of innovation and rivalries behind more food industry tycoons and tell the stories behind some of America's most loved and iconic brands such as Oreo, Kraft, McDonalds, Burger King, Cheetos and more. "American Made" hosted by Richman will celebrate American ingenuity by detailing how our nation's products are made and showcasing both the process of the craft and the inspiration behind the idea taking viewers on a ride into the past, present and future. Season one will feed into America's appetite, literally, and focus on the how? why? and where? items such as cheese, cookies, ice cream and beyond are made.

"At its core, HISTORY is known for providing information to our viewers that is as entertaining as it is enlightening, and we hope to do just that with these two series," said Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and General Manager of HISTORY. "Both 'The Food That Built America' and 'American Made' represent the incredible imagination and grit of some of the greatest innovators and brands of this nation's history while also feeding into our audience's love of food. We hope the stories shared in both series sparks our viewer's creativity and encourages them to lean into their own desire to build, create and better this world."

"The more I learn about food, the more I realize that my favorite aspect has always been learning the root, origin, background and genesis of certain dishes and delicacies. I love the stories that food tells. As a longtime super-fan of the network, I'm beyond thrilled to partner with HISTORY on two series that speak to my passion of exploring the amazing stories of the edible world around us," said Adam Richman, author and travel/food TV host. "I can guarantee you won't look at many classic foods quite in the same way again. HISTORY has created two dynamic shows that pull the veil back on how and why certain brands and items that we know and love came to be, and has done it in a way that embraces the universal relatability and enjoyment of food. I'm truly honored that the network has trusted me to share these iconic food stories, and take them from their humble beginnings, through America's grocery aisles, to viewer's television screens."

"The Food That Built America" - Season Two - 18 x 60 min

The series that introduced the world to the titans who invented, innovated, and propagated America's food landscape, "The Food That Built America" is returning for season two. From producer Lucky 8, this season turns the lens on a new group of bold pioneers behind iconic food empires such as Oreos, Frito Lay, Reese's, Pizza Hut, and more. Before these names became brands, they were conceived by brilliant, sometimes ruthless visionaries who revolutionized food and changed the culinary landscape of America forever. In addition to presenting fascinating facts and anecdotes about some of our country's favorite brands, the series will also lean into America's nostalgia for food and highlight the product inspiration and numerous trials, triumphs and tribulations endured by these food entrepreneurs whose grit and determination helped them persevere.

"American Made" - 8 x 60 min

From producer Six West MediaTM, HISTORY's new series "American Made" hosted by food author and television personality, Adam Richman, will delve into the making of All-American products, detailing both the process of the craft and the inspiration behind the idea. From behemoth factory lines using expertly choreographed machines that create thousands of products a minute, to smaller, locally owned shops that rely on hands-on hard work and entrepreneurial know-how to make their merchandise, American ingenuity comes in all sizes.

Season one will explore the making of iconic products such as cheese, cookies and more. Through archival footage, engaging expert interviews, and on-site factory and small business visits, Richman will present the how? why? and where? of numerous products and the significance behind their invention and process.

In addition to "The Food That Built America" and "American Made," this year, HISTORY is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a slate of premium programming, including "Washington" which averaged 2.2 million total viewers per night during its premiere, and upcoming three-part television event "Grant," which will premiere on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25th at 9PM ET/PT, and portray one of the most complex and underappreciated generals and presidents in U.S. history -- Ulysses S. Grant.

"The Food That Built America" is produced for HISTORY by Lucky 8. Kim Woodard, George Kralovansky, Greg Henry, Isaac Holub and Yoshi Stone serve as executive producers for Lucky 8. Jim Pasquarella and Mary E. Donahue serve as executive producers for HISTORY.

"American Made" is produced for HISTORY by the Six West MediaTM group. Steve Ascher, and Kristy Sabat are executive producers for the Six West MediaTM group. Jim Pasquarella and Mary E. Donahue serve as executive producers for HISTORY.

A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for both "The Food That Built America" and "American Made."





