History Presents New Series THE STRONGEST MAN IN HISTORY

HISTORY's new nonfiction series "The Strongest Man In History," will send four of the world's leading strongmen on a journey across the world to seek out history's most legendary titans of strength, celebrate their feats of fortitude, immerse themselves in their history and attempt to break their long-standing records, some of which have endured for hundreds of years. During the seven-episode season premiering Wednesday, July 10 at 10PM ET/PT, powerful strongmen will attempt insane acts of physicality including pulling a Viking war ship, strapping pianos on their back as they race down a street, rolling up frying pans with their bare hands and lifting 2,700lbs of people.

Created in 1977, The World's Strongest Man(TM) competition has become the premier event in strength athletics. Who better to guide viewers through this journey than four-time World's Strongest Man 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016 champion Brian Shaw; winner of World's Strongest Man 2017 and current world-record deadlift holder Eddie Hall; two-time finalist in the World's Strongest Man 2013 and 2018 Robert Oberst and professional strongman competitor and world champion powerlifter Nick Best? These strongmen, who have spent the last decade dominating their sport, will travel to a different destination each week tackling the renowned accounts of heroic achievement that have transcended time. Since many of the incredible feats of strength our heroes will be challenging happened before video existed, official registers were kept and weights were verified, they often take matters into their own experienced hands as they determine if these superhuman acts are really fact or fiction. Competing against past legends and each other in dangerous strength tests, they will take on historical giants including Viking warriors, Olympic gold medalist and world champion weightlifter Paul Anderson, "Apollo, the Scottish Hercules" William Bankier and "Giant of the Revolution" Peter Francisco to name a few.

"The Strongest Man In History" is produced by Entertainment One (eOne) and Two Fifteen West Entertainment for HISTORY. Executive producers are Tara Long and Mark Herwick for eOne, Chris Deaux for Two Fifteen West Entertainment, along with Rob Worsoff and Brian Wendel. Mary Donahue and Jennifer Wagman are executive producers for HISTORY.

A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for "The Strongest Man In History."





Related Articles View More TV Stories