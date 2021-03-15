Henry Darrow, Star of ZORRO and HIGH CHAPARRAL, Passes Away at 87

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Henry Darrow passed away in his Wilmington, North Carolina home. He was 87 years old.

Darrow was best known for playing Manolito "Mano" Montoya on the 1960s television series The High Chaparral.

In film, Darrow played the corrupt and vengeful Trooper Hancock in The Hitcher. During the 1970s and 1980s, he was seen in numerous guest starring television roles. Darrow replaced Efrem Zimbalist Jr. as Zorro's father Don Alejandro de la Vega in the 1990s television series Zorro.

Darrow was a member of the board of directors of the Screen Actors Guild and a member of SAG's Ethnic Minorities Committee. He was also a founder of Nosotros, an organization helping Latino actors land non-stereotyped parts. Darrow has served on the Advisory Committee of Bilingual Children's Television.