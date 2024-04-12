Helen Hunt and Dustin Hoffman Cast in New Film from Peter Greenaway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



According to The Hollywood Reporter, stage and screen alums Helen Hunt and Dustin Hoffman have joined the cast of a new film from director Peter Greenaway.

The film is said to revolve around a man who is planning his own death, ensuring that everything is organized and ready before he departs.

Interestingly, this premise sounds somewhat similar to another Hoffman vehicle, Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium. In that film, Hoffman plays a 243-year old toy shop owner who is ready to leave the shop to his top employee but must sort out his affairs before his death.

In a statement, Greenaway said:

“The theme of this film is highly relevant and topical in these times, where the end-of-life topic is headline news on a daily basis. As such, I am very excited to be working with such an array of extraordinary actors and crew and personal collaborators to bring this particular story to the big screen. With ironic provocation the film is prepared to seriously ask if death is necessary, and if it is, should we not be available to decide where and when? And even how? If we truly are going to die, shouldn’t we be involved in the decision-making?”

Helen Hunt will be starring in a revival of Harold Pinter's dramatic play Betrayal, at the Goodman Theatre from February 8, 2025 through March 16.

Dustin Hoffman is a multi-award winning actor who has appeared in many classic films including The Graduate and All the President's Men and last appeared on Broadway in a 1989 production of The Merchant of Venice.

Photo Credit: Mark Von Holden