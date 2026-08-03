Heather Pasternack: Millennials Skip Affairs Because 'We Don't Have Assets'

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A former aide to California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote an entire book detailing a 20-year-old affair, and that revelation became the centerpiece of a discussion on The Round Table segment of Good Night with Ben Gleib. Comedian Heather Pasternack was on hand to break down why she thinks generational wealth, or the lack of it, explains why millennials rarely find themselves in similar scandals.

Pasternack's argument centers on a simple economic reality: affairs, at least the kind that make headlines and inspire memoirs, tend to involve assets worth protecting or fighting over. As she put it on the show, millennials do not have affairs because "we don't have assets." The panel pressed further on why the former aide would choose to publicize a decades-old indiscretion rather than let it stay buried, with the consensus landing somewhere between confusion and disbelief that anyone would willingly narc on themselves in book form.

The conversation did not stay confined to political memoirs. The Round Table also took a detour into the recently viral Coldplay jumbotron scandal, using it as another data point in the broader debate about how affairs get exposed in the modern era, whether through arena cameras or self-published confessions.

The segment is part of Good Night with Ben Gleib. New episodes are available on the show's YouTube channel, with tickets and VIP packages available through makeitagoodnight.com.

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