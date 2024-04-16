Hayao Miyazaki's SPIRITED AWAY Returning to Theaters for Studio Ghibli Fest 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Spirited Away is coming back to theaters.

Tickets are on sale now for master director Hayao Miyazaki’s Academy Award-winning adventure, Spirited Away, which returns to theaters in April for 5 nights of screenings nationwide. Coming off the blockbuster theatrical release, and triumphant Oscar win for the director’s latest feature, The Boy and the Heron, GKIDS and Fathom are thrilled to kick off the 2024 edition of Studio Ghibli Fest with the celebrated filmmaker’s previous Academy Award-winning feature. Spirited Away and The Boy and the Heron remain the only two hand-drawn films to win in the history of this category, which was established by the Academy in 2002.

The film will be shown in both original Japanese and English dubbed versions. In addition to the full feature, screenings will include a special look behind the scenes at the construction of the Studio Ghibli Park in Nagoya, Japan.

Tickets for Spirited Away can be purchased online by visiting HERE.

Spirited Away Show Dates

All event listings are in local time

Saturday, April 27 at 3:00 PM (SUB)

Sunday, April 28 at 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM (DUB)

Monday, April 29 at 7:00 PM (SUB)

Tuesday, April 30 at 7:00 PM (DUB)

Wednesday, May 1 at 7:00 PM (SUB)

About GKIDS

GKIDS is the Academy Award-winning producer and distributor of artist-driven and award-winning animation from around the world. After an astounding 13 Best Animated Feature nominations, the company took home the Oscar in 2024 for Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli’s acclaimed feature, The Boy and the Heron. The company’s previous nominations include The Secret of Kells in 2010, A Cat in Paris and Chico & Rita in 2012, Ernest & Celestine in 2014, The Tale of The Princess Kaguya and Song of the Sea in 2015, Boy and the World and When Marnie Was There in 2016, My Life as a Zucchini in 2017, The Breadwinner in 2018, Mirai in 2019, Wolfwalkers in 2021, and The Boy and the Heron in 2024. For more than a decade, GKIDS’ influence on cinema has redefined the perception of animation as an artistic medium on par with live-action film through its stewardship of the Studio Ghibli catalog and by introducing American audiences to the critically-acclaimed films of other master filmmakers from around the world such as Mamoru Hosoda (Mirai, Belle), Tomm Moore (The Secret of Kells, Wolfwalkers), Benjamin Renner (Ernest & Celestine), Makoto Shinkai (Weathering With You), Nora Twomey (The Breadwinner), Alberto Vázquez (Unicorn Wars) and Masaaki Yuasa (Inu-Oh, The Night is Short, Walk on Girl), among countless others. Also, GKIDS is the founder and host of ANIMATION IS FILM, the annual LA-based film festival which embraces the highest aspirations of animation as a cinematic art form, and is a vocal advocate for filmmakers who push the boundaries of the medium to its fullest range of artistic expressions. www.gkids.com

About Fathom Events

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all of the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.