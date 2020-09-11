Harry Styles Joins DON'T WORRY DARLING, From Director Olivia Wilde

Florence Pugh and Chris Pine also star.

Deadline reports that Harry Styles has replaced Shia LeBeouf in Olivia Wilde's upcoming thriller "Don't Worry Darling."

Florence Pugh and Chris Pine also star. Wilde will appear in the film as well as directing; her previous work as a director includes "Booksmart."

Don't Worry, Darling is set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert. Other plot details are being kept under wraps.

Styles, a musician and former member of "One Direction," made his big-screen debut in "Dunkirk."

