Harry Hamlin to Host Cooking Series on AMC

AMC Networks released the trailer for In THE KITCHEN with Harry Hamlin, a five-episode cooking series executive produced and hosted by renowned actor, writer, entrepreneur Harry Hamlin (Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches) and his niece and classically trained chef, Renee Guilbault.

Produced through AMC Networks’ Content Room, which has a long history of creating award-winning original digital content, the series premieres Wednesday, May 15 at 11:00 pm EDT on AMC+ and IFC.

The series puts Hamlin’s passion for cooking and Guilbault’s culinary expertise on full display as they share favorite recipes, practical kitchen tips and secrets to a successful dinner party that exudes casual elegance.

Each week, they’ll welcome a variety of guests from across the pop culture spectrum into the Hamlin’s kitchen, including Lisa Rinna (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), Ted Danson (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Mary Steenburgen (Book Club), Dean Norris (Breaking Bad), Tongayi Chirisa (Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches) and Ed Begley Jr. (Better Call Saul), among others.

In THE KITCHEN with Harry Hamlin builds on AMC Networks’ successful Content Room slate of originals that feature its popular network talent and IP in a variety of formats and appear across the company’s full distribution ecosystem of linear networks, streaming services and digital/CTV platforms.

In addition to Hamlin, the series is executive produced by Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce. Argott and Joyce also serve as directors.