Hannah Waddingham's HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Special Now Streaming on Apple TV+

Celebrate the holidays with the all-new Apple TV+ musical extravaganza “Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas,” now streaming globally.

Recorded live at The Coliseum in London, one of London’s oldest and most beautiful theaters, the one-hour special features Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham ringing in the season with musical performances of beloved Christmas classics.

Joining Hannah on stage are Phil Dunster, Luke Evans, Leslie Odom Jr., Sam Ryder, and more special guests, with additional performances with The Fabulous Lounge Swingers, the chorus of the English National Opera, the London Gay Men’s Chorus, and an 18-piece band. Along the way, Hannah shares her journey to this magical event with anecdotes and memories of her holiday experiences.

Go backstage for a festive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the special, featuring Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, Luke Evans, Leslie Odom Jr., Sam Ryder, Brendan Hunt, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, James Lance, and Kola Bokinni, along with unforgettable moments with Hannah herself.

Additionally, the live soundtrack from the special is now available on all major music streaming platforms, featuring every musical highlight from the special. The full track list includes:

· “What Christmas Mean To Me”

· “Man With The Bag”

· “Please Come Home For Christmas” (featuring Leslie Odom Jr.)

· “O’ Holy Night” (featuring English National Opera)

· “Run Rudolph Run” (featuring Sam Ryder)

· “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (featuring The Fabulous Lounge Swingers & Phil Dunster)

· “Winter Wonderland” (featuring Luke Evans)

· “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year” (featuring The London Gay Men’s Chorus)

“Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas” is executive produced by Waddingham, Katy Mullan, Moira Ross, Raj Kapoor and Nick Todisco and produced by Done + Dusted (“Beauty & The Beast: A 30th Celebration,” John Legend’s “A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy,” “The Little Mermaid Live!,” London Olympic opening and closing ceremonies).

They are also the same team behind Apple’s hit “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.” The holiday special is directed by BAFTA Award winner Hamish Hamilton (Oscars, Grammys, SUPER BOWL halftime show, London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies)

"Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas” is now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

Photo Courtesy of Apple TV+