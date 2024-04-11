Hannah Waddingham, James Corden, and More Join Animated THE SMURFS MOVIE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Smurfs are back!

After the Smurfs franchise had a bit of a boost with 2011's live-action The Smurfs, it was announced on Thursday that an all-star cast would be joining the previously announced Rihanna in a new animated reboot.

The voice cast for The Smurfs Movie includes theatre alums such as Hannah Waddingham and James Corden, along with Octavia Spencer, Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Nick Kroll, Sandra Oh, Alex Winter, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña with Kurt Russell and John Goodman.

The all-star cast was REVEALED in a panel at CinemaCon, which is taking place THIS WEEK in Las Vegas.

In addition to voicing Smurfette, Rihanna will also produce the film and provide original music for the soundtrack. The Smurfs Movie is directed by Chris Miller, who previously directed Puss in Boots. It is scheduled to be released on Feb. 14, 2025

2011's The Smurfs starred Neil Patrick Harris and followed the blue creatures in New York City.