Hannah Stocking Says She Tattooed 400 People During Lockdown for Her Show

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Hannah Stocking told host Ben Gleib on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB that while most people spent lockdown baking bread, she bought a $20 tattoo gun on Amazon and started tattooing herself, then her friends, then eventually roughly 400 strangers. The hobby grew into what she calls her sty Tattoos show, and Gleib volunteered on camera to be her next subject.

Stocking has built a following of 74 million people online, making her one of the most prominent internet comedy figures to appear on the show. She has returned to GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB multiple times, previously detailing the long production days behind her viral video montages and sharing personal stories, including rescuing 18 cats off the street.

This appearance shifted the focus to Stocking's pandemic-era tattoo habit, giving viewers an unexpected look at how a lockdown pastime turned into an ongoing show built around amateur tattoo work on volunteers.

Stocking's prior visits to the program have ranged widely, from the labor behind her one-minute videos to lighter personal revelations, underscoring the show's format of pairing interview segments with unscripted, comedic exchanges.

More on Good Night with Ben Gleib Recent Articles Dave Asprey Explains How 20 Minutes of Weekly Exercise Beat His 90-Minute Gym Habit

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...