Hannah Stocking Reveals It Takes 11 Hours to Shoot a One-Minute Video

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Hannah Stocking pulled back the curtain on her viral video process during an appearance on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB, telling host Ben Gleib that a single one-minute video can require prosthetics applied at 10 a.m. and a wrap time as late as 9 p.m. The internet personality walked through the long production days behind her signature montages, giving viewers a sense of the labor hidden behind short-form comedy content.

Stocking has built a following of 74 million people online, making her one of the most prominent internet comedy figures to sit down with Gleib on the show. She has appeared on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB previously, including a conversation alongside biohacking author Dave Asprey that ranged from foot tattoos to storm-related tangents.

Beyond the production details, Stocking also shared what she described as the craziest direct message she has ever received, one that came from her own neighbor in the middle of a party. The moment added a personal, offbeat turn to an appearance otherwise focused on the mechanics of her video work.

Stocking's latest sit-down follows an earlier GOOD NIGHT appearance in which she revealed she had taken in 18 cats off the street and discussed her drinking habits in Los Angeles, continuing a run of candid, personal-life conversations with Gleib.

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