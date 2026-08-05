Hannah Stocking Recalls Running From Cops and Jumping Off a Cliff as a Teen

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Hannah Stocking traced the scars on her body back to her teenage years running from police in Oregon, not to any surgery, during a Nightcap segment on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB. The internet personality told host Ben Gleib the injuries came from a string of close calls while trying to protect her volleyball scholarship, including escaping out of a two-story window, getting clotheslined by a tree branch, and jumping off an actual cliff.

Stocking has built a following of 74 million people online, making her one of the most prominent internet comedy figures to appear on the show. She has been a recurring guest on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB, previously detailing the labor behind her viral video montages and revealing she had rescued 18 cats off the street in the span of a month.

The cliff story was told as part of the Nightcap, a post-show format on the program built around unscripted, personal exchanges once the main taping wraps. Stocking described the run-ins with police as a teenager determined not to let a brush with law enforcement derail her athletic future, framing the chase sequence as a real-life version of a cartoon chase.

Stocking's appearance follows a run of visits to the show that have ranged from production details behind her online content to personal revelations about her life outside of filming. She recently told Gleib it can take up to 11 hours to shoot one of her one-minute videos, underscoring the gap between the polished final product and the work behind it.

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