Hannah Einbinder Says Fake Blood Was the Real Horror of Her Slasher Film

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Hannah Einbinder stopped by GOOD MORNING AMERICA to talk about her new slasher film, Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, and revealed that the scariest part of production had nothing to do with the plot. According to Einbinder, the real horror on set came from working with the fake blood used throughout filming.

The film centers on a slasher premise, playing into familiar genre tropes while giving Einbinder the chance to step into horror territory for the appearance. She spoke about the discomforts of shooting scenes involving stage blood, a detail that stood out as a memorable part of the shoot for her.

During the segment, Einbinder leaned into the humor of the situation, framing the fake blood as a bigger ordeal than anything scripted into the horror story itself. Her comments offered a lighthearted behind-the-scenes look at the demands of working in the slasher genre.

The GOOD MORNING AMERICA appearance gave viewers a glimpse into the more unglamorous side of horror filmmaking, with Einbinder using the moment to highlight just how unpleasant prop blood can be for actors spending long hours on camera.

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