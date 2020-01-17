Hank Azaria Steps Back as Apu Voice on THE SIMPSONS

Variety reports that Hank Azaria will no longer voice Apu on "The Simpsons" going forward.

"I won't be doing THE VOICE anymore, unless there's someway to transition it or something," Azaria said. "What they're going to do with the character is their call. It's up to them and they haven't sorted it out yet. All we've agreed on is I won't do THE VOICE anymore."

After Hari Kondabolu's documentary "The Problem With Apu," fans started calling for a change. In the film, Kondabolu discusses how Azaria's portrayal of Apu is damaging for South Asian fans.

"The idea that anyone young or old, past or present, being bullied based on Apu really makes me sad," Azaria said in the aftermath of the film. "It certainly was not my intention. I wanted to bring joy and laughter to people."

Kondabolu tweeted in response this afternoon:

