Hallmark Drama Now on Xfinity X1

Crown Media Family Networks announced today that Hallmark Drama, the company's third linear cable television network, is now available to millions of Comcast customers from coast-to-coast on Xfinity X1. Customers can say "Hallmark Drama" into the Xfinity Voice Remote to live tune to the network or tune to channel 1460.

Xfinity's Digital Preferred customers with X1 can access the network just in time for Crown Media to debut the first proprietary original content available on Hallmark Drama, including the upcoming holiday specials "Christmas Cookie Match Up" and "Project Christmas Joy", as well as new installments in the "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" movie franchise and the highly-anticipated all-star sequel to the 2016 original movie, "JL Family Ranch", headlined by Jon Voight, Teri Polo, James Caan, Bo Derek, and Dylan Walsh. In addition to this new programming, which is exclusive to Hallmark Drama, the network offers a lineup of fan-favorite series and movies from Crown Media's expansive content library.

"With the kick-off of our beloved holiday programming right around the corner and the imminent rollout of brand-new original content on Hallmark Drama, the timing for this launch could not be better," said Erin McIlvain, executive vice president, content strategy and distribution for Crown Media Family Networks. "We have built a strong partnership with Comcast over the years and with the addition of Hallmark Drama to Xfinity X1's suite of Crown Media offerings, Xfinity customers will now have a unique new way to enjoy more of the Hallmark-branded entertainment they know and love."





