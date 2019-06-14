Hallmark Channel's GOOD WITCH Kicks Off Fifth Season as #1 Original Scripted Series on Cable

its fifth season on a high note Sunday night, becoming the highest-rated and most-watched original scripted series of the week on ad-supported cable. The season premiere episode ranked as the highest-rated and most-watched program of the day, the highest-rated and most-watched non-news program of the week, and propelled Hallmark CHANNEL to claim the #1 spot on cable in weekend prime.

Key Nielsen Highlights (Live +3)

Sunday, June 9 - "Good Witch" Season Five Premiere

· Averaged a 2.9 Household rating, 3 million Total Viewers, and 419,000 Women 25-54

· "Good Witch" ranked as the highest-rated and most-watched original scripted series of the week on ad-supported cable

· Elevated Hallmark CHANNEL to be the #1 cable network in weekend primetime

· Season premiere episode ranked as the highest-rated and most-watched program of the day and the highest-rated and most-watched non-news program of the week

· Reached 3.5 million unduplicated total viewers

Source: Nielsen, June 3 - June 9, 2019

ABOUT HALLMARK CHANNEL

Hallmark Channel, owned by Hallmark Cards, Inc., is Crown Media Family Networks' flagship 24-hour cable television network, distributed nationwide in high definition (HD) and standard definition (SD) to 83 million homes. As the country's leading destination for quality family entertainment, Hallmark CHANNEL delivers on the 100-year legacy of the Hallmark brand. In addition to its signature new, original movies, the network features an ambitious lineup of other new, original content, including scripted primetime series, such as "Good Witch," "When Calls the Heart" and "Chesapeake Shores"; annual specials including "Kitten Bowl" and "Hero Dog Awards"; and a daily, two-hour lifestyle show, "Home & Family." Additionally, Hallmark CHANNEL is the exclusive home to world premiere presentations of the acclaimed HALLMARK HALL OF FAME franchise. Dedicated to helping viewers celebrate life's special moments, Hallmark CHANNEL also offers annual holiday programming franchises, including "Countdown to Christmas," "Countdown to Valentine's Day," "Summer Nights," "Fall Harvest" and "Winterfest." Rounding out the network's diverse slate are some of television's most beloved comedies and series, including "The Golden Girls" and "Frasier." To visit the network website, please visit www.hallmarkchannel.com Hallmark CHANNEL on Social Media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You